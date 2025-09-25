Trump has repercussions against Kimmel's return to the late evening show





The return of Jimmy Kimmel to ABCS Airwaves overturned the political script, aligning the late evening actor with several conservative personalities who do not firmly agree with federal regulators who try to close him for freedom of expression while President Trump continued to threaten the network.

I want to thank people who do not support my program and what I believe, but who supports my right to share these beliefs anyway, Kimmel told viewers during his opening monologue on Tuesday evening.

In recent days, Trump has increased efforts to stifle his political opposition and what he perceives as a liberal bias in media coverage through prosecution and regulatory actions, a decision which is increasingly concerned by the supporters of the presidents and the info -friendly conservative personalities.

The fire storm on freedom of expression came in the wake of the comments that Kimmel made on how the gang Maga was trying to score political points by Charlie Kirks killing. On a conservative podcast, Brendan Carr, a loyalist of Trump who heads the Federal Communications Commission, accused Kimmel of the most sick driving and suggested that there could be regulatory consequences for local television stations whose programming did not serve public interest.

After Disney, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Outside the air in ABC last week, some high -level Trump allies feared that the threat of regulating the speech will take too far and that the conservatives could be the next if the federal government should follow.

If we adopt the FCC's decay licenses of anyone who says something to disagree with whom you disagree, the next Democratic president who arrives at the White House will do it and come after everyone, said his podcast, verdict with Ted Cruz on Wednesday, reaffirming the previous comments. It is a slippery slope to oblivion.

Trump, however, was dismayed by Kimmels' return and threatened legal action, following a model in which he continued the main media on the negative coverage of him.

I think we are going to test ABC on this subject. Let's see how we do it, Trump wrote on Tuesday evening on his social media platform, suggesting that a trial against the network could potentially lead to lucrative regulations. A real group of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad grades.

Combined, the legal threats and the comments of Carra fueled a sharp debate on freedom of expression, and if Trump and Car are trying to level the rules of the game for conservative voices or to launch a coordinated and illegal attack to silence the liberal checks. Consequently, Carr the author of an FCC chapter in the Playbook of the right 2025 project landed under media spotlights and as the target of a congress survey.

Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) And eight other Democratic senators wrote a letter to Carr Wednesday expressing serious concerns about the apparent role of the FCCS in the suspension of Kimmels, and asked for answers on the role that the agency played in IT and its justification.

The FCCS regulatory authority on dissemination licenses has never been intended to serve as a weapon to silence criticism or punish satirical comments, the senators wrote. Your Makers Mission is to serve the interest of the public, not to act as an application for political punishment against the media which deploy those in power.

California Atty. General Rob Bonta also wrote to Carr, accusing the Trump administration of carrying out a dangerous attack on those who dare to denounce this and of calling on Carr to remedy the defense of freedom of expression, including by disavowing his previous remarks on Kimmel.

In the days that followed Kimmel, Cruz and other influential preservatives, who have long ransacked the host of the night, expressed their opposition to his situation according to the concerns that the FCC tries to regulate the discourse on the waves.

You don't have to like what someone says on television to agree that the government should not get involved here, said the former Republican chief of the Senate on Monday, Mitch McConnell, in a social media position.

Podcast host Joe Rogan said that he did not think that the government should be involved, never, dictating what an actor can or cannot say in a monologue and told the Conservatives that they are mad if they don't think that such tactics could be used against them. Candace Owens, an far -right influencer, said that Kimmels' suspension was an attack on freedom of expression, and said that she did not agree with the government controlling what can be said.

Ben Shapiro has raised concerns about the potential government.

I do not want the FCC in the field of local registration affiliated that their licenses were deleted if they differ from the equipment that the FCC judges informally false, said Shapiro, warning that one day the shoe will be on the other foot.

Conservative podcastor Tucker Carlson said last week that he did not want to see bad actors using Kirks killing as a means of restricting freedom of expression, which, according to him, is a cornerstone of Kirks's heritage.

You hope that in a year, the turmoil saw the day after her murder will not be exploited to provide laws on hatred speeches in this country, said Carlson.

In his opening monologue, Kimmel approached the same theme. He said that the tactics of the carrs were not American and compared them to what is happening in authoritarian countries like Russia.

This show is not important, he said. What is important is that we live in a country that allows us to have a spectacle like this.

On the podcast last week, Carr called Kimmels NOIKS on KIRKS presumed shooting part of the driving as patient as possible. He then said: Frankly, when you see things like that, we can do it the simplest way or the hard way. There are ways to change driving, to take measures, frankly, on Kimmel, or there will be additional work for the FCC to come.

On Monday, Carr denied the allegations that he had threatened to draw television licenses and that he played a role in the suspension of Kimmels, saying that this did not happen in any way, a form or a form.

They completely distort the work of the FCC and what we did, he said at a conference in New York, accusing the Democrats of engaging in a projection and distortion campaign.

Carr said that the FCC wanted to allow local television parking owners to postpone national programmers, even when they think there is content that they do not think in their judgment and not of my judgment, but their judgment is logical for local communities.

What happened with Kimmel, said Carr is that local television stations for the first time have risen and said that we do not want to execute this program, at least for the moment. He said Disney, a national programmer, then made his own business decision not to broadcast Kimmel for a few days.

After Disney brought the show, the Sentlair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media Group station owners said that they would not direct it on their ABC affiliates, alluding to the future conflicts that could be played in the media landscape.

Carr opened its Chapter Project 2025 on the FCC by writing that the agency should promote freedom of expression, but also took the side of Trump by criticizing the broadcasters for having pretended to have pretended a bias against the conservatives and said that it would use the power of Agencys to ensure that they are used better for the public interest.

Bob Shrum, director of the USC Dornsife Center for the Political Future, said that the political fight on Kimmel had been interesting to look partly because of the bipartite reaction to the suspension and the apparent influence of the administrations.

I am encouraged by the fact that it was not only the Democrats who complained about this, his Republicans like Ted Cruz, said Shrum. It is at least starting to establish a means of deterrence for the federal government going too far on this subject.

While Trump was angry with Kimmels' return, Shrum found that his social media post ended with the line: that Jimmy Kimmel Rot in his bad grades. This has shown the limits that the president sees on his power to wipe Kimmel of the Ondes, he said.

This is not the kind of final line that said, came after you, said Shrum.

