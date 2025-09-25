The new PSI DPP management is inaugurated tomorrow





The new management of the Central Leadership Council (DPP) of the Indonesian Solidarity Party will be inaugurated tomorrow, Friday September 26, 2025. One of the founders of PSI, Grace Natalie, confirmed the information. The inauguration of the new PSI DPP management will take place at the Djakarta Theater, Thamrin, Central Jakarta.

“Yes. Wait just tomorrow for management to be inaugurated,” said Grace when it is contacted Tempo By a short message on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

The president of the PSI, Kaesang Pangarep, the son of former president Joko Widodo, in fact announced part of the DPP structure of the Party carrying the elephant on Monday July 28, 2025. Forest Minister Raja Juli Antoni was re -elected by the Secretary General. The position of the general treasurer is also still occupied by Fenty Novelita. The position of the vice-president is always empty.

Kaesang said it was a week after the first congress on July 19, 2025 in Solo, in the center of Java. The internal party tempo speakers have said that, since last July, Kaesang has summoned a number of candidates in PSI management. Collectively, the management candidate was sent by the integrity pact. Kaesang then dragged the right names to fill the laws in the DPP.

Initial structure of the PSI 2025-2024 resulting from the results of the agreement of the inaugural meeting of the PSI DPP management team. The complete PSI structure which will be announced tomorrow includes the position of the Expert Council and the Board of Directors.

Kaesang previously transmitted the initials of the candidate to the Chairman of the PSI Board of Directors. “While the initials J are willing to become president of the board of directors,” said Kaesang. Jokowi's son also mentioned that there would be national personalities who joined the Indonesian solidarity party.

