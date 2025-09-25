



The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, Imran Khan. AFP / Filepti requires Bushra Bibis to be an immediate deposit. Heads all stakeholders: Salman Akram Rajapti welcomes Saudi Arabia for the 95th anniversary.

Islamabad: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), the founder Imran Khan, said on Wednesday that the former imprisoned Prime Minister thought that the verdicts and the sorrows in his cases were “pre-written,” reported the news.

Addressing journalists outside of Adiala prison, she quoted Imran as saying that her hearings were postponed several times and that he had been forced from the start to leave the country, but rather chose to face all the procedures.

Aleema also underlined presumed irregularities in the prison trial, saying that a witness had been proven false. She demanded an immediate deposit for Bushra Bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case, saying that the scenario is that she will first be sentenced to Toshakhana, then gave a deposit in the Qadir case.

She also relayed Imran Khans sadness on the martyrdom of youth in Tirah.

The former Prime Minister and his wife accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of acting as a tool from the establishment and their political opponents to keep them outside the political arena.

In their statements during the investigation into the Toshakhana-2 affair, Imran had alleged that he had been ousted from power through a local and foreign conspiracy and had, since November 2022, faced a ruthless and unprecedented victimization.

He said that dozens of cases have been made against him and the leaders of the PTI, but that all the main cases of prosecution collapsed either by acquittals or by the suspension of the sentences.

Meanwhile, the secretary general of the PTI, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, after meeting Imran Khan in prison, echoes the position of the party founders This sustainable peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the region in the broad sense requires the commitment of all stakeholders. Killing people and exploding bombs will not bring peace, he said, adding that Imran had transmitted messages to chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Separately, on the occasion of the 95th day of independence from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, on behalf of its president and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, extended the warm congratulations to the goalkeeper of the two saints Salman King Salman Bin Salman.

In a statement published by the Ptis Central Media Department, the Party praised the recently concluded Mutual Defense Agreement (SDMA).

