Trump claims sabotage with the escalator, Teleprompter





US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) on September 23, 2025 in New York.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he was the victim of a “triple sabotage” at the United Nations one day earlier, where a step -producer and a microphone did not work for him.

“A real shame took place at the United Nations yesterday, not one, not two, but three very sinister events!” Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social.

“It was not a coincidence, it was a triple sabotage at the UN,” wrote Trump, whose post was tweeted by the White House.

Trump, who said he was sending his post to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to demand an investigation, wrote that an Escalator Him and First Lady Melania Trump were on the UN on Tuesday “stopped screaming” while he was heading for a speech to the general meeting.

“He stopped on a penny. It is incredible that Melania and I did not fall forward on the sharp edges of these steel steps, first face,” wrote Trump. “It is only that we each hold the handrail or, it would have been a disaster.”

“All safety bands at the Escalator must be saved, in particular the emergency stop button. The secret services are involved,” he wrote.

US President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) set up an escalator when they arrive at the 80th Session of the United States General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations on September 23, 2025 in New York.

Then, Trump's telepromoteur did not work for the first part of this speech, forcing him to read paper for 15 minutes until the machine launches.

“The good news is that the speech has obtained fantastic criticism,” wrote Trump. “Maybe they appreciated the fact that very few people could have done what I did.”

But unfortunately for some people in the room, the president noted: “After having delivered the speech, I was told that the sound was completely extinguished in the auditorium where the speech was pronounced”.

“World leaders, unless they use the interpreters' headphones, couldn't hear anything,” said Trump.

“The first person I saw at the end of the speech was Melania, who was sitting just in advance. I said,” How did I do? “”

“And she said,” I couldn't hear a word you said. “”

A UN official told the Associated Press on Tuesday that a person traveling with Trump inadvertently had the stoppage lever.

On Wednesday, Trump's post noted that The Times, a British newspaper, over the weekend, reported that UN employees “joked the fact of deactivating an escalator” before its appearance there.

“The people who did it should be arrested!” Wrote Trump.

President Donald Trump deals with the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, in the United States, September 23, 2025.

“I send a copy of this letter to the secretary general, and I ask for an immediate investigation,” wrote Trump.

“No wonder the United Nations was unable to do the work they were put in existence.”

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for secretary general Guterres, in a statement on Wednesday evening, said: “Tonight, the secretary general received correspondence from the United Nations permanent mission to the United Nations concerning the events that occurred during the visit of President Trump to the headquarters of the UN headquarters on September 23.”

“The secretary general informed the permanent American mission that he had already ordered an in-depth investigation, and he revealed that the UN was ready to cooperate in full transparency with the American authorities concerned on this subject to determine what caused the incidents mentioned by the United States,” said Dujarric.

