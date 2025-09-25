21 first, more than 1,300 Muslims reserved through India for I like Muhammad banners: APCR





An action of the police that started in Kanpur, in the Uttar Pradesh, on the banners reading i Love Muhammad developed to a national repression, with 21 cases registered and 1,324 accused Muslims, including 38 arrests, according to the association for protection of civilians (APCR).

The repression began after a first case was deposited in Kanpur during a Barawafat procession. The demonstrations, the demonstrations and I love Muhammad's campaigns have spread to several states, which prompted more police documents.

The Uttar Pradesh remains the epicenter, with 16 FIR and more than 1,000 accused in the districts, including UNNAO (8 cases, 85 accused, 5 arrested), Baghpat (150 accused, 2 arrested), Kaiserganj (355 accused), Shahjahanpur (200 accused) and Kaushambi (24 accused, 3 stops).

In the Uttarakhands Kashipur, the police recorded one of the largest cases outside the Uttar Pradesh, involving 401 accused and causing seven arrests. Gujarat reported cases to Godhra (88 accused, 17 arrests) and Baroda (1 accused, 1 arrest). Maharashtras Byculla recorded a case with a billed and an arrest. The figures, according to APCR, are correct on September 23.

Rights defense groups allege that disproportionate police action reflects systemic biases.

Targeting people to express their love and respect for the Prophet is a blatant violation of fundamental rights. The peaceful religious expression should never be criminalized, said Nadeem Khan, national secretary of the APCR.

The expression of devotion to the prophet and to religion in particular has been criminalized. Pacific demonstrations are transformed into problems of law and order, targeting Muslims in masses, Khan told Maktoob.

The rapid deposit of FIR has launched calls for legal examination, lawyers claiming that banners and peaceful slogans cannot constitute a recognizable offense.

There is no legal basis for criminalizing a banner or peaceful slogans, said Mohammad Imran Khan, a lawyer associated with the APCR which represents individuals reserved in the Kanpur case. The FIR deposit against hundreds of people in the name of the law and the order is excessive and raises serious questions about proportionality and prejudices.

APCR said that it was planning to request judicial intervention, either through a request for the Supreme Court, or a dispute of public interest.

