Politics
Boris Johnson defends “Boriswave” from the rise of net migration and strikes Nigel Farage
Boris Johnson defended Boriswave from the rise of net migration on his watch – insisting that he was proud of his record.
The ex-Tory's PM was released after a barrier of criticism during the hundreds of thousands of arrivals during his mandate.
Deptering that it was a betrayal of the voters of Brexit, he retaliated: what they voted for a complete legal control, and this is what they obtained.
Nigel Farage marked the Post-Fedding Afflux Le Boriswave after net migration culminated at 906,000 in 2023 and 745,000 in 2022.
Watch Harry Cole's interview with Boris Johnson on his YouTube channel here …
Conservative chief Kemi Badenoch also admitted that his party did not properly control the borders when he is in government.
But Mr. Johnson told Harry Cole saving the West: I am very very proud of what we have done.
He said that Great Britain outside the EU now controls the ability to decide who enters the country.
He said: If we want to zero nurses, if we want no one to come for social care, we can. This is our capacity. We now have complete legal control.
Johnson said it was the responsibility of his detractors to say who they withdraw from the country to reduce figures.
He said: Who are you going to launch the Ukrainians. Do you want to launch the Chinese from Hong Kong, do you want to launch the nurses?
However, foreigners from work and study visas have formed the vast majority of arrivals during their stay.
Mr. Johnson was one of the successive PMs that promised to reduce immigration to supervise an increase in the number.
Migration has decreased considerably during Cavid while countries have locked their borders, but increased because the locking was lifted because the workers were imported to connect the labor gaps.
Mr. Johnson insisted that the real scandal was not to attack illegal migration – exhorting them to resuscitate his plan from Rwanda and to leave the ECHR.
He said it was time for the government to swallow his pride and send asylum seekers to the African country as a deterrent.
Johnson presented the 120 million Rwanda program when he directed the country in 2022 by saying that it would stop smugglers and their commercial model.
In an exclusive interview, he said: I think the government today should swallow its pride and do Rwanda. “”
He added: What we have what we have for the moment is an inability to properly control illegal immigration.
And it is, in fact, but in fact, thanks to Brexit, we can do it because if you look, if you look at the cross channel, the people who meet in the canoe, in the boats, it is the thing that really leads to public nuts and makes me nuts.
We have a solution to that, and it is the solution of Rwanda, and sound and its painful, Harry, it is painful to see people now copying our idea, yes, the Americans, the Italians.
And what this appalling Labor government should do is that, instead of going to Albania and being humiliated by Edi Rama, I was there, you know, asking, begging, Edi Rama, begging for the Albanians for a solution from Rwanda.
We should do the Rwanda diet. This is the way of repairing illegal is the means of repairing the illegal migration of crossed canals.
A spokesperson for Reform UK said: “Boriswave was the greatest betrayal in modern political history.
“No wonder he wants to attack us after having explained his terrible record in office.
“Reform UK will clean Boris Johnson's disorder.”
The spokesman added: “He denies his own record and desperately disconnected.”
|
