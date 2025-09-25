Politics
President Trump meets the Arab and Muslim leaders in the stake talks of Gaza – 5Pillaries
President Donald Trump held a high-level meeting with Arab and Muslims leaders Tuesday evening in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the genocide in Gaza and the prospects for ceasefire.
The people present included the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the American Secretary of State Marco Rubio and wins over the special envoy Steve Witkoff.
At the beginning, Trump described the rally as the most important of his presidency, telling journalists: we want to end the war in Gaza. Were going to end it. Maybe we can end it now.
He later added that the discussion was, a very successful meeting with all the great players, with the exception of Israel. The next step will be a meeting with the Israelis. Seeing what's going on with Gaza, but it was a very good meeting with great leaders.
Qatars Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani expressed their confidence in the role of Trumps, declaring: We trust Trumps Leadership to end the Gaza War. The situation is disastrous and was there to do everything possible to stop the fighting and return the hostages.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan qualified discussions as productive and very good, while the United Arab Emirates declared that the session was focused on the end of hostilities, the guarantee of a lasting cease-fire, the release of hostages and the fight against gas aggravating the humanitarian crisis.
According to Axios, Reunion exceeded immediate calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian relief.
The Trumps team would have presented a proposal for the Arab and Muslim nations to send security forces to Gaza to allow Israeli withdrawal, associated with commitments to finance reconstruction and manage post-war governance.
Israel was not involved in the meeting but was informed of the plan. It provides for a future role for the Palestinian authority, although Israel has repeatedly rejected such a result.
The proposal has excluded any role for Hamas, which the United States and Israel insist must be disarmed and withdrawn from governance in Gaza.
Trump said Hamas cannot be rewarded for horrible atrocities and called for the elimination of groups as part of any peace arrangement.
French President Emmanuel Macron also used his UN speech to highlight Gaza, one day after having officially recognized the state of Palestine. Addressing the assembly, Macron said: Only the American president holds the necessary lever effect on Israel.
He urged Trump to use his influence, adding a separate interview that if he wants the Nobel Peace Prize, he must end the Gaza War.
Macron said that a credible plan had been adopted by 142 states calling for an immediate cease-fire, a release of hostages, the dismantling of Hamas and the mutual recognition of Israel and Palestine.
France and Saudi Arabia, he noted, had played a role in creating the Declaration Support.
This is a call for peace and a broader regional stability, which Israel cannot achieve in the middle of the current war with its neighbors, Macron told delegates.
American reaction
Back in Washington, the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, took a skeptical line on the recently grateful Europe of Palestine by the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Australia and Portugal.
Speaking on NBC, Rubio said that such movements would play little role in the end of the war. No, not at all concerned, he pointed out, rejecting recognitions as internal political gestures.
Rubio also asked what a two -state arrangement would mean in practice. If there is a state, you should know, well, who is the government of this state? He said on CBS, insisting that Hamas had no place in a future Palestinian administration.
For Trump, the meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders was presented as a moment of revolution. It remains to be seen whether its proposals for safety and reconstruction financing deployment gain in traction.
