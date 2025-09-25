Politics
President Xi Jinping issues a vedeo message at the top of the United Nations climate
On September 24, President Xi Jinping published a message from the United Nations Climate Summit.
President Xi Jinping was realizing that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Pars agreement, a crucial year for passes to present their new specific national contributions (NDC). Global climate governance enters a key stage. First, it is necessary to strengthen confidence. The green and low carbon transition is the trend of time. While a certain step acts against him, the international community must be concentrated on the right direction, remaining unshakable in confidence, tireless in actions and incessant in intensity, and stimulating the formulation and implementation of the NDC, with a view to providing more positive energy to cooperation in global climate governance. Second, it is necessary to assume responsibilities. Justice and equity must be defended and the right to develop development passes must be fully respected. The global green transition should be used to reduce instead of expanding the North-South gap. The passage must honor the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, according to which the Phasse developed must take the initiative to fulfill their obligations to reduce emissions and provide financial and technological support more to development passes. Third, it is necessary to deepen cooperation. It is important to strengthen international collaboration in technologies and green industries to correct GIL in green production capacity and ensure the free movement of quality global products, so that the advantages of green development can reach all parts of the world.
President Xi Jinping announced the new NDC of China as the following: until 2035, China reduces net greenhouse gas emissions throughout the economy between 7% and 10% compared to maximum levels, striving to do it better; Increase the proportion of non-FSIL fuels in total energy consumption over 30%; Expand the installed ELIC and solar energy capacity to more than 2020, trying to take the total of 3,600 gigawatts; Increase the total volume of forest stocks to more than 24 billion cyclical meters; Convert vehicles of new energies into main current of new vehicles; extend the national carbon emission trade market to cover the main sectors with high emissions; and essentially establish an adaptive society.
President Xi Jinping stressed that these objectives represent the greatest efforts in China according to the requirements of the PARS agreement. The materialization of these objectives requires both the arduous efforts of China itself and a favorable and open international environment. China has the determination and confidence to respect its commitments. President Xi Jinping calls on all parties to intensify actions to materialize the beautiful vision of harmony between human beings and nature, and preserve the land well, our common house.
