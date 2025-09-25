The many drawbacks of the Kayan dam





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The first phase of the Kayan hydroelectric power station will overwhelm two villages, damaging the environment and will bring together conflicts of interest. AFor six years in the limbo, the Kayan hydroelectricity (PLTA) in northern Kalimantan was relaunched. The project, which almost lost its permit in the era of President Joko Widodo, was restarted after Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the younger brother of President Prabowo Subianto, joined the Kayan Hydro Energy Construction Consortium. If the project continues, in the first stage, at least two peso villages, bulungan, will be overwhelmed and will not produce electricity for another six years. Like the tragedy of the Kedung Ombo tank in the center of Java, the PLTA on the section upstream of the Kayan river, which will require a large reservoir, will move the colonies where the inhabitants of the Peso, the long Pelban and the Long Bia have lived for hundreds of years. The Kayan PLTA was presented as the largest hydroelectric power station in Southeast Asia, with a planned capacity of 9 billion watts. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources included it in the 2025-2034 electricity supply plan. But like many other national strategic projects, affected people have received no information. They did not have the opportunity to talk about the advantages and disadvantages of the impact of the project. In addition to people threatened with travel, the Kayan river landscape will radically change. Hydroelectric projects always change the landscape because they need huge dams to provide water to power turbines. The flow of river water will be diverted in this huge reservoir, although it is a source of life for the local ecosystem. The Kayan river flows 576 kilometers from Mount Ukeng in the Sea of ​​Sulawesi. The construction of the dam will reduce the water supply necessary by people throughout the province. Although hydroelectricity is classified as renewable energies because the source will not run out, its construction will damage the environment and social life of people. If it is calculated mathematically, the emissions produced by the PLTA project could exceed the reduction of the carbon produced. The problem is more complicated because in many energy transition projects, the government is not transparent and never releases data and calculations of carbon emissions Used as a base for the construction of low -emission electric power plants. In addition to damaging the environment, the Kayan PLTA project contains conflicts of interest. Hashim, in addition to being the president's brother, who determines the development policy, is a businessman who has a forest plantation forest concession near the site's location. In this position, Hashim will find easier to carry out the Kayan Plta project and increase its commercial profits. In other words, a project of state paid for public funds will provide enormous benefits to Hashim. It will be the first to see the advantages: receive electricity supplies for its industrial forest plantation as well as compensation for the land used for the construction of the dam and the electricity distribution network. In addition to that, Kayan PLTA electricity will be provided to the Tanah Kuning industrial park, about 200 kilometers. Conversely, the people and the forest ecosystem in northern Kalimantan will be nothing more than spectators. They will look at their stripped forests and landscapes reshaped, with little power to defend their house or their environment. With very little information provided, they will be forced to accept this project. Again, we will hear the old song of environmental damage in the name of development. Read the complete story in tempo English magazine

