



Chinese president Xi Jinping will not attend the United Nations General Assembly of this year, marking another sign of his retirement from international travel. Instead, first Li qiang Representing Beijing during the highly publicized rally, where he announced a significant change in the commercial policy of Chinese. Li has told delegates that China will no longer seek the advantages reserved for countries in the development of global trade negotiations a decision considered to be symbolic of the growing growing country. The announcement comes in the midst of relations between the United States-China and the commercial pointing, with a possible Xitrump meeting expected at the Summit of Economic Cooperation in Asia-Pacific in South Korea at the end of October. XI steps back, it advances XI, 72, has greatly reduced his trips abroad from the COVVI-19 pandemic, jumping the G20 in India in 2023 and the BRICS summit in Brazil this year. Analysts claim that its reduction in travel reflects both age and strategy, allowing it to maintain energy while keeping a firm grip on power in Beijing. On the other hand, Li promoted first in 2023 despite the criticism of its management of the Covid closure of Shanghais has become more and more visible on the world scene. This week, he met the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Austrian chancellor Christianpositioning itself as the Beijing chief interlocutor with foreign leaders. Li acts in the name of Xis and can relay messages between XI and the world, says Neil Thomas From Asia Society Policy Institute. Decentralization delegation Experts stress that the XIS have reduced presence abroad does not point out a weakening of its control. Instead, by stacking the best positions in the Communist Party with loyalists like LI, he made sure that the delegation is strengthening rather than diluting its authority. XI delegate, and not decentralizing, says Alfred Wu of the National University of Singapore. The ultimate power remains firmly in his hands. Kursiv Uzbekistan also reports that Uzbekistan and the United States have signed a nuclear energy cooperation memorandum, the US Tashkent Embassy reported.

