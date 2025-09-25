Instead, I hope he explains why it counts so much in the country, and all over the world, that the populist virus which gave us Brexit does not put in power to the man who, with Boris Johnson, was the most responsible to realize it: namely Nigel Farage. And I hope he says it in these terms. Brexit was a disaster for the country, and it is on frage.

As a Keir Starmerprepares for Labors conference in Liverpool, there will be voices telling him that the right way to respond to what the BBC is delighted to call the boom and the rise of the reform, and the alarming view of the six -digit crowd for Tommy Robinson (SIC), is to lean a little more to them. I hope he ignores them.

I hope he rediscovers the Keir Starmer of formerly, that motivated by a passionate belief in human rights, the rule of law, the respect, the responsibility of the forts to help take care of the weak, the country and the foreigner. I hope that it is medico-legal exposes the damage that would be made by leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, without helping to fight at a distance to master irregular immigration.

It would be good to have a little history, to hear how the great civilian post-war institutions in the world have emerged, the leadership not only of Churchill but of Starmers predecessors in the government of Attlee; And a warning, that no fine at the war in Ukraine in sight, and Russia seeking to weaken and divide us by the hybrid war, we play between Vladimir Poutines by properly failing to challenge the agenda being fixed by the right Farage / Jenrick / Yaxley-Lennon.

This also applies to the crisis of small boats. Small boats represent barely four percent of all immigration, the public thinks that more than half, which has increased four times from Brexit, the last time that immigration was considered the most important problem.

The problem of small boats is exactly a problem, a challenge, but it is not an existential threat, and we must stop nod with those who claim that it is. There is also no doubt that it is difficult, made more by our loss of access to the EU databases and at the exit of Brexit from the Dublin Convention.

But it can be sorted, just like a previous crisis, larger and far, asylum in the Aegean Sea has been resolved by a turkey agreement which continues to hold.

The work has done many good things to the government, and they should be communicated better than they have been. But Starmer should not try to pretend that things went as well as he would have hoped.

It is much better to admit that things have been more difficult than he imagined, in particular because the conservative heritage was so poor; To admit that a difficult first year will be followed by a difficult second year and that there are decisions very difficult to make in the next budget in November.

Above all, he must say the way towards a much better Great Britain than that which we have, or that which the populists claim can be built on their toxic policy and their fantastic economy.

None of this is easy. But it must be done and well done. Although a general election can be far away, a very good conference and a solid budget are the minimum requirements to recover the work fair on the road.

Cartoon: this conservative message in full.

At a meeting with Antoine Renard, head of the United Nations World Food Program in Palestine, just back from Gaza. Almost a word for word, the 51 -year -old Belgian echoed UNICEFS James Elder, whom I met a few weeks ago, saying that he had never seen anything as bad as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza at the moment and it was before the assault on Gaza City.

The tragedy, and the scandal, is that if WFP had safe and predictable access, it could meet the food needs of Gazas on a large scale. How do we know? Because during the short break in fighting earlier this year, they did: 70,000 metric tonnes of aid for 1.3 million people, 12.5 million hot meals distributed in 60 community kitchens, bakeries producing three million breads in Paindays,

Then, the total blocking of Israels, which swung the dial in the other direction, and now famine has been confirmed, although the post-truth regime of Netanyahu denies it as the propaganda of Hamas, because they do everything that does not correspond to their story.

PAM has nearly 170,000 metric tonnes of driving enough to feed the whole population of Gaza for almost three months in storage or in transit, the port of Ashdod Spreptoss in Israel, Egypt, Jordan and on the seas. But they are not allowed to move it to Gaza Atscale.

They need a minimum of 100 trucks per day to enter. They have the trucks, although many of their drivers have simply refused to the border. Added to what point the entry points have been reduced, the checks have increased, the general meaning of the mangion that James Elder called a nightmare.

There can be an argument to find out if Israel leads a genocide, and I hope one day that will take place in international courts. There may be a debate on the extent of malnutrition. There can be no arguments that there are, or that there are people who die from famine.

Some families told me Renard, eat animal food to survive.

In disaster, there is always art, and although it is not allowed to leave Gaza, local artist Ahmed Muhanna has an exhibition currently being in the European European. Unsurprisingly, the art canvas are broken in the middle of the current devastation. Ahmed therefore used empty WFP help boxes on which paint and draw his representations of the daily difficulties of life in Gaza today.

Now WFP and the EU have brought 60 of its paintings to Europe. The exhibition opened its doors in Brussels last week, the next MALM stop.

You can see some of the paintings and the complete exhibition calendar, on the Instagram account WFPS.

Perhaps you remember that I recently asked a commercial audience from Singapore these three questions: what is the most powerful country in the world, the United States or China? Which of these two will win the tariff trade war? And what is the greatest threat to global stability?

They opted for China 60% to 40% on power, China four to one to win the trade war and the United States four to one on global instability.

This week, I did the same survey at three events in the United Kingdom. The British still see the United States as the most powerful of both; But by an even greater margin than to Singapore, my sample thinks that China will do commercial wars better, and this prevails over America is a greater threat to stability than Xi Jinpings China.

One of the events was a conference in the Oxfordshire, with Mike Pompeo, who was the director of the first term CIA, then his Secretary of State.

Doesn't that shock you? I asked, seeing a large majority voting in the United States the greatest threat.

No, he said. They all look at the BBC and the CNN.

Later, Pompep Flat-Out said that the two-state solution was dead, that it was absurd to recognize Palestine because there was no one on their side with whom we could sign an agreement.

Things were no less fiery when we went to freedom of expression. Me, for the life of me, I cannot understand what American Republicans speak when they speak of our freedom of expression traced in the United Kingdom. It seemed really troubled that I couldn't see him.