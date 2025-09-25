The limits of politics are linked to the imagination of citizens of a nations. When a system is designed to ban imagination, the public ceases to expect changes, not to mention the reform.

It is the fate of various companies under long -standing authoritarian leaders: Viktor Orban, Tayyip Erdogan and the master of craftsmanship, Vladimir Putin.

The suffocating imagination takes years, blood and an endless flow of crises, large and small.

The sources of the anxieties of Turkey

The anxieties of turkeys are based on two sources. One is a dismemberment by foreign encroachment. It is rooted in the trauma of the Ottoman collapsed and the Treaty of the SCRES. The other is the fear that its secular and modern trajectory could be overthrown by the rear forces, namely the Islamists.

While the first was shaped by the imperial loss, the second was shaped by Kemalism. He transformed an empire into a modern republic and threw the army as a guardian of this revolution. He was the one who defines threats, allies and enemies.

And yet, during the last quarter of a century, another current, taken from Russia, represented the greatest threat to the fragile democracy of turkeys.

Putin like Erdoan's inspiration

Think of the parallels of contemporary political development of the two countries. Erdoan and the AKP had entered into office in 2002 as a foreigners, overlooking a wave of moral, political and economic crises of the 1990s.

Two years earlier in Russia, Putin had obtained the presidency with an absolute majority. He was helped by a mixture of unbalanced media coverage, counts of falsified votes and the atmosphere of the Second Chechen War.

How to go beyond precariousness?

The first decade AKPS in power was precarious. He survived by aligning himself on the European Union, the Glen movement and liberal intellectuals.

However, in the early 2010s, he began the work of state -capture of state capture and Balyoz (Sledgehammer). These almost judicial procedures reshaped the military and security apparatus and obtained the property of the media by the transfer of large groups to the Loyalists of the AKP.

This process has since been cemented. Even thus, the political imagination remained alive among the Turkish public at the end of the decade.

Towards the politics of eternity?

The asphyxiation of politics in Türkiye began when the principle of succession was undermined. One of the most eminent thinkers of our time, the educated Russian historian of Oxford, Timothy Snyder calls this the policy of eternity. Under such an approach, power never changes hands even if the elections are held.

While other terms exist in political science, Snyders framing captures the symmetry between Russia and the Turkeys Path to Unfreem.

Putin's adoption of “managed democracy”

When Putin won her victory in March 2000, managed democracy was born. Snyder explains that Vladislav Surkov, an RP strategist as a half-chief and assistant staff of the Yeltsins, orchestrated the staging.

He transformed a candidate little known into a national figure by making crises, allowing Putin to consolidate real power. Surkov would later refine this technique as he got up in the ranks of Poutines.

Political succession is the cornerstone of political imagination

In the policy of eternity, the succession had to be neutralized.

As Timothy Snyder says: functional states produce a feeling of continuity for their citizens. If states support themselves, citizens can imagine a change without fear of disaster. The mechanism which guarantees that a state exceeds a leader is called the principle of succession. A democracy is democracy. The meaning of each election is the promise of the next. Since each citizen is fallible, democracy transforms cumulative errors into a collective belief in the future.

Centralization, personification and idealization: the pillars of the Russian state

Surkov, with the Russian fascist ideologist Aleksandr Dugin, is well known in Türkiye and adopted by Eurasianists within the security establishment. He supervised the pillars of the Russian state as centralization, personification and idealization.

This means that the state must be unified, the authority embodied in an individual and that this person must be glorified. By glorifying the sovereign, the succession process could be erased. Democracy has disappeared.

Reproduced in Türkiye after 2010

These pillars were reproduced in Türkiye after 2010. Erdoan marked demonstrations and opposition as perfidious, supported abroad and illegitimate and it intensified the level of domestic repression from year to year.

Let me be clear: the point here is neither to assimilate Russia and Turkey in a great theory of democratic rupture, nor to invoke an argument of conspiratorial polycrisy. I rather aim to show how authoritarian techniques have spread and have been adapted.

The view of Timothy Snyder applied to Turkey

The Freedom path is the transition from the policy of inevitability to the policy of eternity, writes Snyder.

Turkey reached halfway in June 2015, when Erdoans AKP lost its majority, largely due to the rise of the Kurdish HDP during the peace process. Erdoan did not concede. With the support of Devlet Bahelis, the coalition talks were sabotaged, the Parliament declared impracticable and the elections take turns. In November, the AKP had regained control. Unsurprisingly, the peace process has collapsed.

Two years later, the 2017 referendum converted Turkey into a hyper-presidential system. The allegations of irregularities have been dismissed. Erdogan rejected them with a Turkish proverb: in Alan Skdar Getithe, the one who seized the horse has already crossed Skdar.

The official result was barely 51%, but no survey was authorized.

A defeat of the AKP shocks in the elections of the town hall of Istanbuls 2019

In March 2019, the elections to the town hall of Istanbuls gave a defeat to the shock. The CHP candidate, Ekrem Mamolu, won. Erdoan has once not conceded. He forced a replay. Mamolu won again, this time with a greater margin.

For a while, political imagination returned to life. During the local elections of 2023, Mamolu triumphed again and Hope became stronger.

No one provided for this speed this radius of hope would be destroyed. In March 2025, the Diploma of the University of Mamolus was canceled and it was imprisoned for accusations of fabricated corruption, as well as hundreds of municipal staff.

Since then, there have been frequent raids and many mayors of CHP across the country have been arrested. The objective is to mark Mamolu as the chief of organized crime and to replace the mayors elected by loyalists of the supporters appointed from the State to pretend to be administrators.

Conclusion

As in Poutines Russia, the Erdoans Oligarchic Party State made the change not only impossible but unthinkable. The greatest danger is the suffocation of any prospect of a change in political power.

And yet, the only way to return from the road to the snow of the earth is for us Turks to restore our political imagination. Each empire and republic which abandoned the succession imagined its eternity in security.

None endured. The future will not be shaped by the permanence of the order of authoritarian leaders if the political imagination is relaunched.