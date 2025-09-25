



President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping pronounced a video address during a special event organized during the

High level week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He called on the international community to take joint measures in the fight against the consequences of climate change, reports

CGTN A BRICS TV partner. “China will reduce, by 2035, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions on an economic scale from 7% to 10% compared to peak levels, trying to do better and increases the share of non -fossil fuels in total energy consumption to more than 30%” Xi Jinping

President of China Large -scale reforestation, a transition to electric vehicles as a main mode of transport, the expansion of the national carbon quota market and the creation of a climate resilient company model are also envisaged. Xi Jinping stressed that developed countries, being responsible for the most important emissions, should provide financial and technological support to other states. The position of the Chinese chief was also supported by the president of Brazil, Lula da Silvaas indicated by

Made in Brazil A BRICS TV partner. He urged developed countries to extend access to developing countries to green technologies. “The energy transition opens the way to a production and technological transformation comparable to the scale of the industrial revolution. […] In order for this to happen worldwide, economically developed countries must set their own objectives to achieve climate neutrality ” Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

President of Brazil According to the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio GuterresWho delivered a speech at the opening of the summit, the transition to clean energy is not only an environmental problem but also an economic advantage. This process creates new jobs and increases energy security. “Despite huge fossil fuels subsidies that distort market mechanisms, last year's investment in clean energy was twice as high as in fossil fuels. The conclusion is clear: clean energy is competitive and climate action is imperative” Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary General The summit took place before the United Nations Climate Conference (COP30), scheduled for November 1021, 2025 in Belem, Brazil. During the year, marking the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the leaders of China and Brazil presented initiatives in accordance with the position of the member states of the BRICS. THE

statement of the group highlights the importance of article 6 of the agreement, which allows countries to jointly implement climate projects. A practical instrument for this will be the memorandum of the Brics carbon market, designed to help states respect their environmental commitments. Photo:

Xinhua news agency

