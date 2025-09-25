The main points to remember from the second day to the World Week of Managers of the United Nations General Assembly

The most powerful people in the world have converged in New York this week for the annual rally of UN leaders.

Here are some key dishes from the second day of the summit.

Albanian surprise among the standard discussion points

Compared to the speech of “your countries in hell of Donald Trump, by” your countries “, Anthony Albanese's address was quite banal.

In his very first United Nations speech, the Prime Minister spoke of the objectives of Australia's emissions (but did not approach Trump's assertion that climate change is a “stupid work”).

He reaffirmed Australia's position on Ukraine and Gaza (but did not mention Israel, nor the recent conclusion of the genocide of the United Nations investigation against this).

And he said that Australia would invest in its capacities and relations to help secure Indo-Pacific (but used the word “China” only when the Southern China Sea reference).

The speech was the first of Anthony Albanese at the UN. (Reuters: Eduardo Munoz))

Burial among the relatively safe discussion points, was the news that Australia would seek a place for the United Nations Security Council for 2029 and 2030.

What are the chances of Australia to return to the United Nations Security Council? Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a new push to Australia to obtain a seat on the United Nations Security Council in 2029-30.

The two -year mandate for the mandate was announced by Julie Bishop in 2015, but was barely mentioned since the coalition government, Ms. Bishop, was part of the lost power.

In his speech, Mr. Albanese said:

“The United Nations is much more than a arena for the great veto powers to the ambitions of the other.

“This is a platform for intermediate powers and small nations to express and realize our aspirations.

“” This is why Australia is looking for a place for the United Nations Security Council in 2029-30. “”

Australia was the last in the United Nations Security Council in 2013-2014.

The UN member states will vote on the new offer in June 2028.

China's commitment to become a leader in the climate

Chinese president Xi Jinping did not go to the United States for the debate of the General Assembly. But he delivered a speech via a video link which included a notable ad.

Addressing the United Nations climate summit, XI said that his country promises, for the first time, not only to stop increasing emissions, but cutting them.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the United Nations Climate Summit by video call. (Reuters: United Nations))

The goal of China is to reduce emissions from 7 to 10% by 2035.

This is a major development, since China is currently the largest carbon polluter.

And this defines the two superpowers of the world on completely divergent paths on energy, while the United States under M. Trump pushes to rebirth of fossil fuel energy.

Zelenskyy warns that Russia is more dangerous

The Ukrainian President highlighted two technologies in rapid development of artificial intelligence and drone weapons by sounding a warning on Russia's rogue intentions.

“We are now experiencing the most destructive arms race in human history,” said Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and argued that the world should find ways to prevent Russia from winning this race.

“Stop Putin now is cheaper than trying to protect each port and each ship from terrorists with sea drones,” he said.

“Russia's judgment is now cheaper than wondering who will be the first to create a simple drone with a nuclear warhead.”

Russia has repeatedly violated NATO airspace in recent weeks, especially in Estonia, Poland, Romania, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania, says NATO.

Mr. Zelenskyy also warned of Russian political interference in the former Soviet states, including Moldova, which accused Russia of spending hundreds of millions of euros trying to influence an election this weekend.

“Putin wants to continue this war by expanding it,” said Zelenskyy.

“And no one can feel safe right now.”

The return of Syria to the UN after almost six decades

A Syrian leader has not addressed to the United Nations since 1967, and when its still reasonably new president has risen to the General Assembly today, it seemed a particularly extraordinary reversal.

Ahmed Al-Sharaa is a former member of Al-Qaeda.

He was once imprisoned by American forces in Iraq, and he is, technically, still designated as terrorist by the United States.

But Donald Trump met him in May, described him as “attractive guys” and said he had a “real blow” to hold Syria together after the fall of the Assad regime.

A Syrian news agency has published photos of them meeting again on the touch of the summit.

Until December, the United States offered $ 10 million for the capture of Ahmed Al-Sharaa, which represented Syria at the UN. (Reuters: Jeenah Moon))

In his speech, Mr. Al-Sharaa said he wanted the world to stop associating Syria with conflicts, chemical weapons, refugees and illegal drug trade.

“Syria has gone from a crisis exporter to a peace opportunity for Syria and the region,” Al-Sharaa told the general meeting.

He called for the “complete lifting of the sanctions, so that they no longer serve the Syrian people”.

Australian's social media ban has taken the world

Albanese brought several of his ministers to help him promote the ideas and positions of Australia in New York.

But it was NSW's mother, Emma Mason, who obtained a standing ovation from the world leaders when she spoke during an event on the top line of the summit.

Bathurst’s lawyer lost her 15 -year -old daughter Tilly, suicide after being relentlessly intimidated online.

She told her story during an event organized by Australia to promote the age limit of the nation's social media to other foreign leaders and delegates.

“I ask you to hold my tilly and all the children lost in your heart and to do what you can to change the story around our world, for the love of Tilly,” Said Mason.

The leaders of Greece, Malta, Fiji and Tonga were among those in the room.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, told the public that she was “inspired” by the daring “move” of Australia.

She said many European countries were pressure for similar laws.

“It is obvious that it is common sense,” she said.