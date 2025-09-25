Calm waters may become turbulent again





Tensions between Greece and Turkey resurfaced after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan avoided a scheduled meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New York, raising questions to Athens on the future of bilateral relations. The incident has thrown uncertainty as to whether the calm waters of the last two years can give way to renewed turbulence, similar to almost constant tensions between 2018 and 2023 in Aegean and in the eastern Mediterranean. Diplomatic discomfort had already increased. In May, Ankara got closer to the ratification of the illegal maritime memorandum of turkey and unexpectedly announced the plans for the Piri Reis research ship to operate in the Aegean Sea, although this decision has never materialized. Erdogan has strengthened a more assertive position. He recently described the eastern Mediterranean west of Cyprus as a Turkish lake, appeared next to the American president Donald Trump during meetings with Arab and Muslim leaders, and should visit the White House on Thursday with a substantial program. Athens acknowledges that it cannot directly influence these developments but intends to continue working on several channels within the American political system. Turkey is still faced with legislative roadblocks resulting from its deployment of S-400 Russian missiles. On the bilateral front, Mitsotakis stressed the importance of dialogue. Speaking in New York with the editor -in -chief of the Wall Street Journal Emma Tucker, he said that Greece thought that communication channels with Turkey must remain open. This position will guide Athens before a possible meeting, although uncertain, with Erdogan on October 2 at the top of the European political community. Erdogan does not always attend such rallies, sometimes delegating participation in the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan. Athens is also preparing for new challenges. The planned restart of research for an electrical interconnection between Greece and Cyprus could trigger friction. Turkey has expressed objections to rafters in southern Crete and can try to minimize the involvement of the United States as a guarantee of Greek sovereignty. Ankara could carry out her own investigations in blocks assigned in Libya or maintain that business exploration choices do not report recognition of maritime borders. For Athens, the most worrying possibility remains a Turkish return to exploratory activities in areas east of Crete, under the memorandum of Türkiye-Libya.

