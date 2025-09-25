Politics
The Indonesia – EU trade agreement opens an increase of $ 2.8 billion, employment growth
JAKARTA (Antara) – Indonesia and the European Union signed a historic commercial agreement on September 23, aimed at eliminating prices on almost all goods and deepening cooperation in services and investment, marking a new chapter in economic relations between the two regions.
The European Union -Union agreement in full economic partnership (IEU -PEPA) covers more than 98% of pricing lines – representing almost 99% of the total import value – and is expected to increase the national Indonesia income by US $ 2.8 billion.
It also aims to create new jobs, reduce poverty and strengthen the role of high-intensity sectors, including palm oil, coffee, textiles, clothes, shoes and furniture.
“This agreement will have an impact directly on five million workers in the high-intensity of labor sectors,” said the Minister for the Coordination of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, stressing that simplified customs procedures and trade facilitation measures will benefit both parties.
He added that micro, small and medium -sized Indonesian companies (MPME), often overwhelmed by complex regulations on the European market, will gain critical support under the New Deal.
Beyond traditional exports, the agreement opens access to high-tech products in Indonesia such as smartphones and telecommunications equipment, encouraging diversification beyond raw materials.
It also unlocks investment opportunities in the growing sector of electric vehicles (EV) of the country, with the EU considering rich mineral reserves of Indonesia as strategic inputs for its green transition.
The IEU-PEPA will connect 723 million people in both regions, combined GDP exceeding $ 21,000 billion. The implementation should begin on January 1, 2027, following ratification by Indonesian and European parliaments.
Indonesia aims for a 2.5 -time increase in exports to the EU within five years, especially in work -oriented industries.
Historical milestone
The agreement was signed in Bali by Minister Hartarto and the Commissioner of the European Commerce for Trade and Economic Safety Maros Sefcovic, concluding nearly a decade of negotiations that began in 2016.
The interviews, initiated by former President Joko Widodo, were finalized earlier this year, with the conclusion announced jointly by President Prabowo Soubianto and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels last July.
The IEU-PEPA aligns the economic package program in 2025 of Indonesia aimed at stimulating job creation and industrial growth.
The EU is currently the fifth business partner of Indonesia, bilateral trade reaching $ 30.1 billion in 2024. The commercial surplus of Indonesia with the EU also increased from US $ 2.5 billion in 2023 to 4.5 billion dollars this year.
To guarantee compatibility with EU standards, Indonesia has strengthened its compliance mechanisms.
“We have a mutual recognition agreement (ARM) covering product standards,” said Hartarto.
It cited existing certifications for palm oil, such as the round table on durable palm oil (RSPO) used in Europe and the own Indonesian system of durable palm oil (ISPO).
Other sectors, including wood and automobile, also meet the standards of sustainability and legal compliance within the framework of the system of verification of the legality of Indonesia wood (SVLK).
Sefcovic praised the extent of the agreement, highlighting the commitments shared towards sustainability and the development of capacities for MPMs, which play a key role in the domestic economy of Indonesia.
Hopes of business
The association of Indonesian employers (APINDO) praised the IEU-PEPA as a vehicle to stimulate competitiveness, increase foreign direct investment and create opportunities not only for large companies but also for professionals and small businesses.
“It is not only a question of trade – it is a bridge to the future,” said Apindo Shinta W. Kamdani president. It stressed that the agreement allows the transfer of technology and deeper cooperation in areas beyond goods and services.
With the agreement, Indonesia becomes the third country of ASEAN – after Singapore and Vietnam – to obtain a preferential trade agreement with the EU.
In 2024, Indonesian exports to the EU totaled $ 17.34 billion without a special framework. Once the IEU-PEPA has entered into force, almost all the price barriers will be lifted, offering significant costs of costs to exporters.
Kamdani said the Pact is likely to increase the commercial capacity inclusive, especially for small and medium -sized enterprises.
“The EU has strict requirements, in particular linked to supply chains without sustainability and without deforestation under the EUDR,” she said, referring to the regulation of the deforestation of the European Union.
She stressed that capacity building support described in the agreement will help Indonesian companies comply with these standards, ultimately improving the quality and competitiveness of exports.
The agreement also brings the development potential of MPMs in various sectors, agriculture and manufacturing fishing.
Kamdani said that Apindo undertakes to guarantee that the IEU-PEPA is implemented as an “life instrument” which offers shared prosperity, not just a political document.
Outlook and the next steps
With the expected ratification over the next two years, Indonesia and the EU prepare for implementation, including technical consultations and interior reforms to harmonize standards and regulations.
For Indonesia, the IEU-PEPA represents both a strategic economic opportunity and a test of its ability to adapt to high-level world commercial executives. For the EU, the agreement strengthens its Indo-Pacific engagement and gives access to the main raw materials necessary for its green industrial strategy.
If it is successfully implemented, the agreement could serve as a model for commercial integration and the position of the EU-ASEAN EU as an indonely as a key manufacturing and investment center in the region.
As Kamdani concluded, “this agreement must work not only for a few, but for the many – and this is what we will watch closely.”
