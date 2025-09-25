Politics
Make sure IKN is not a project in a standstill
Ikn Nusantara illustration. Photo: Mi.
President PRABOWO finally signed a presidential regulation (perpre) on the fate of the capital of the archipelago (IKN). The essence of losses n ° 79 of 2025 concerning the update of the government's work plan is to determine the IKN at Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, as political capital in 2028. The decision brings a clarity of the continuation of the IKN project.
The publication of losses has shown that the administration of President Prabowo Sub -Banto had the faith to continue the megaprojet of the legacy of the government of President Joko Widodo worth 466 Billions of Rupes. Before the issuance of losses, the fate of the project which had drained the state budget from 2022 to 2024 worth 89 billions of rupees was overwhelmed by uncertainty. In addition, the part of the state budget for IKN continues to shrink.
Had reached 43.3 billions of rupees in the state budget of the 2024, the budget of the IKN fell to 4.7 billions of rupees in the state budget of 2025 and slightly increased to 6.26 Billions of RP for 2026. The shadow of the glory of the fate of the INK also occurred because the new capital was no longer a priority project in the era of the president Prabowo. Naturally, because President Prabowo himself has a priority project that is part of the campaign promise and strives to advance the nation. There are eight priority programs by President Prabowo, such as food security, energy security, free nutritious food programs, education, health, village cooperatives, defense of the universe and the acceleration of global investment and trade.
Some people feared that the priority project, which has also taken deep APBN funds, flowing the IKN project. In fact, there are those who believe that the IKN project will be blocked.
Thus, with the issuance of compressions, the development in IKN continues and reject the concern of the Upraramulation project at neutral. Of course, the public really hopes that the project which has drained the dozens of APBNs of billions of rupes will not witness before developing, and even less becoming a project in a standstill.
Ikn Nusantara illustration. Photo: metrotvnews.com/kautsar.
The certainty of the continuation of the IKN project also provides legal certainty to investors who wish to invest in IKN. The certainty is important because when the project was about to start in 2022, President Joko Widodo at that time projects 80% of the financing of the IKN will be based on private investments. Indeed, the presence of the private sector in the IKN project can reduce the burden of the state budget which was served by the increase in budget deficits.
It takes a super powerful commitment from the government to continue this project. The effectiveness led by the government and the global economic situation which is dark, not to become an obstacle to continue this project. In addition, currently a number of government facilities have been completed in IKN. Only, there are no parliamentary buildings and available judicial institutions.
It was a great challenge for the completion of IKN in the future. Because, to be the center of the government, the national capital must have a workplace for the Parliament and the judicial institutions such as the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court. Everything is declared will be completed in 2028.
Although exhaustiveness to become a political center is not all constructed, it would be beautiful if the Ikn State Palace and the Ministry's Building which had been majestic could immediately be used so that there is an activity. The functioning of regional activity is a symbol that IKN will be far from the word blocked.
It is necessary to consider the proposals so that the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka can start with frequent activities and offices in IKN. It will give a firm and clear message that the IKN project is indeed possible and must be continued.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/read/kM6CRPEO-pastikan-ikn-bukan-proyek-mangkrak
