According to the Xinhua news agency, on September 24, Chinese President Xi Jinping pronounced a video address at the United Nations on climate change.

XI noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and a critical moment to submit new contributions determined at the national level (NDC), while global climate governance enters a decisive stage.

First of all, we must remain confident. The green and low carbon transition is the trend of the time. Although some countries move against the tide, the international community should remain on the right track, with unshakable confidence, sustained action and unconcepped efforts. Countries should formulate and implement their NDC, injecting more positive energy into global climate cooperation.

Second, we must assume responsibilities. Equity and justice should be maintained, with full respect for the development rights of developing countries. The global green transition should help narrow, not to expand, the North-South gap. All countries should adhere to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. Developed countries, in particular, should take lead in the reduction of emissions and provide greater financial and technological support to developing countries.

Third, we must deepen cooperation. A greater international collaboration on technologies and green industries is necessary to fill the gap in green capacity. High quality green products should circulate freely in the world so that the development of green really benefits people everywhere.

Xi Jinping also announced the new NDC targets of the Chinas:

By 2035, net green greenhouse gas emissions across the Chinese economy will drop by 7% 10% compared to peak levels, in order to do even better.

The share of non -fossil fuels in total energy consumption will exceed 30%.

The installed capacity of wind and solar energy will be more than six times that of 2020, striving to reach 3.6 billion kilowatts.

The volume of forest stocks will exceed 24 billion cubic meters.

The new energy vehicles (NEV) will become the dominant current of sales of new vehicles.

The national market for carbon emissions will cover all the main high -emission industries.

An climate resilient company will be widely established.

XI stressed that these objectives represent the greatest efforts in Chinas in accordance with the Paris Agreement. Directing them will require difficult efforts from China itself, as well as a favorable and open international environment. China has the determination and confidence necessary to honor its commitments. He called on all parties to take active measures to achieve the vision of harmony between humanity and nature and to protect our shared planet.

Sourcehttps: //mp.weixin.qq.com/s/fz5e7ci30hqvhy8xy-3ocw