President of Washington (AP) Donald Trump I will keep talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday when the Republican chief said that the American governments are attracting advanced hunter advances in Ankara could soon be lifted.

During the first term of Trumps, the United States Expelled Turkey, A NATO ally, its F-35 hunting flagship program, after buying a air defense system in Russia. US officials feared that the use of turkeys in the Russas S-400 air missile missile system could be used to collect data from the F-35 capacities and that information could be found in Russian hands.

But Trump last week gave Turkey the hope that resolution to the question is close to the visit of the plans for Erdogans.

We are working on many trade and military agreements with the president, including the large-scale purchase of Boeing Aircraft, an important F-16 agreement and a continuation of F-35 talks, which we plan to conclude positively, Trump said in an article on social networks.

The visit will be the first trip from Erdogans to the White House since 2019. The two leaders have forged what Trump described as a very good relationship during his first postponement from the White House despite the American-Turkey relationship.

US officials have cited concerns about turkeys, the human rights file under Erdogan and countries related to Russia. Tensions between Turkey and Israel, another important American ally above Gaza and Syria have sometimes made relationships difficult with Turkey.

Erdogan clearly explained that he was eager to see the hub on the F-35 raised.

I do not think it is very very to become a strategic partnership, and I do not think it's the right way to proceed, said Erdogan in an interview this week on Fox News Channels Special Report with Bret Baier.

Turkish officials say they have already made a payment of $ 1.4 billion for jets.

Reluctance spent engaging with Turkey

The administration of President Joe Bidens has kept Erdogan, who has been president of the turkey since 2014 and has been a Prime Minister for more than a decade before, for hand during the Democrats four years in mandate.

The reluctance to engage deeply was made of the record turkey turns of democratic decline as well as the close ties of Ankaras with Moscow.

Opposition parties and human rights organizations have accused Erdogan of having undermined democracy And slow down freedom of expression during its more than two decades of power. International observers claim that the surveys and the baseless prosecution of human rights activists, journalists, opposition politicians and others remain a persistent problem in Türkiye.

But Trump considers Erdogan as a critical partner and a credible intermediary in his efforts to find ends in wars in Ukraine And Gaza. The Trump administration is also largely synchronized with the approach of turkeys in Syria while the two nations bring together their posture to the formerly isolated country after the fall of the Syrian chief Bashar al-Assad last December.

Trump and European leaders followed Erdogan to kiss the Syrian president Ahmad al-Sharaawhich formerly commanded a rebellious group which was appointed a foreign terrorist organization.

Prevails over the chief diplomat, secretary of state Marco Rubio, Met al-Sharaa Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Erdogan sees a key role in Turkey

Erdogan sought to position his country as A point of stability In a tumultuous moment. He thinks that Turkey can play an essential role in European security and is able to extend geopolitical divisions on the prices of Ukraine, Syria and the United States which have sparked a world trade war.

Turkey also believes that it has become a credible broker in the Black Sea region, preserving relations with Ukraine and Russia.

Turkey is an influential actor in neighboring Syria, because the rebel groups he supported during the civil war took power last December. However, the fall of Assad has aggravated already tense relations between Turkey and Israel, their conflicting interests pushing the relationship to a Possible collision course.

Trump, for his part, urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be reasonable in his relations with Ankara.

Erdogan participated Tuesday in a group meeting organized by Trump on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Trump brought together the leaders of eight Arab and Muslim countries to discuss the Gaza war of almost two years.

The Turkish leader was strongly critical of the War Israel Management, which was launched after Hamas activists launched a attack on October 7, 2023 against Israel in which 1,200 were killed and 251 were caught in captivity. More than 65,000 Palestinians were killed, according to the Ministry of Health in Gazas, and around 90% of houses in the territory were destroyed or damaged.

Erdogan in his Tuesday speech at the UN again put in Israel, alleging that his forces committed a genocide, an allegation refuted by Israel and the United States.

This is not a fight against terrorism, said Erdogan. It is an occupation, a deportation, an exile, a genocide and a destruction of life, a policy of mass destruction exercised by invoking the events of October 7.