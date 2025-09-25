Observers call Jokowi Prepare the role of the King Maker of the 2029 presidential election through the early support of Prabowogran





Jakarta, aktual.com early support provided by former president Joko Widodo to the Prabowo Subantogibran Rakabuming Raka pair to lead two periods is considered a strategic political stage, not just loyalty. Observers estimate that this stage is part of Jokowi's efforts to prepare a role as king-fabricant in the national political map towards the 2029 presidential election. The political observer and executive director of consultant Taktika consultant, Iqbal Themi, said that Jokowi reconstructed his political power after the duty as president, and that support was a signal for various parties that he always had an important political influence. In a formal structure, Jokowi no longer serves as a president. But indeed, he clearly didn't want to lose control. The support of two periods in Prabowogran is a symbolic message that Jokowi always has a faithful mass base and is ready to be mobilized, he said. Unlike former President Megawati Soekarnoputri and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), each with a political vehicle in the form of PDI-P and the Democratic Party, Jokowi is considered not a structural control over any political party. Consequently, according to Iqbal, volunteers are the only instrument of political power that he can still use. Volunteers are Jokowi's main political asset. Today, power has started to be considered an alternative political basis, both to support the PRABOWOGRAN government, as well as to prepare another power scenario on the Jokowi orbit, explained IQBAL. Iqbal added, Jokowi seemed to prepare the foundation of long -term influences which could support not only Gibran, but also other figures which had the potential to have a person before the 2029 presidential election. According to him, the management of this maneuver showed that Jokowi tried to remain a central player in the configuration of national power even if he was no longer within the government. What is constructed is the foundation of long -term influences, not just a moment of support for a while. Jokowi knows that 2029 must start preparing from Gibran, as well as for other potential characters under his control, he added. On the other hand, the declaration of two periods was also considered a tactical stage for the political pressure which later led to Jokowi and his family. The question surrounding the validity of Jokowi and Gibran diplomas, to the discourse of dismissal, is an important context behind the re-consolidation of the power of the loyalists. The support of these two periods is not only a political declaration, but can also be read as a defense maneuver. It is a signal that Jokowi always has a compression force, as well as a political security net if the escalation of him and his family continues to grow, concluded Iqbal. This article was written by: Rizky Zulkarnain

