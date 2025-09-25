There is something special in the Chinese government which makes its objectives very different from those of countries like Great Britain.

This oddity gives analysts a little hope after its “shy” announcement on the green transition – and as Donald Trump Yesterday condemned climate change as a “hoax”.

The good news is that China A, for the first time, has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions. It's a historic moment.

In a video statement to the UN in New York, President XI Jinping China has judged to reduce the emissions from 7 to 10% by 2035, while “trying to do better”.

But it is still “extremely short”, of which around 30% considered the largest greenhouse gas pollutor in the world and its own technological superpower, analysts said.

Juan Manuel Santos, former president of Colombia and president of the former, a group of world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, said: “The last climatic target of China is too shy given the extraordinary record of the country on clean energy – both at home and through its green partnerships with emerging economies.”

Read more: Super Typhoon hits China

“The strongest storm of the year”



China has also chosen not to say when he thinks that his programs will reach a peak – which allows them to continue to rise before falling.

But this is why everything is not lost – far from it.

In the West, targets are often ambitious. They are knowingly optimistic, sometimes wildly, because the goal is not necessarily to hit them.

Instead, they are designed to provide some certainty to investors, energy companies, local authorities, etc. On where the country is heading, stimulating them all to get started.

Companies asked to “move forward” on the climate



“ Take targets seriously ''

The Chinese work differently. In fact, they have a file on promise and on the achievement of climatic objectives.

For what?

“In the descending political system of China, the fixing and evaluation of the targets are a key means by which the central government manages the country,” explains the Zhe Yao de Greenpeace Asia.

“Consequently, there is a strong political culture to take objectives seriously. This mentality means that political decision -makers generally adopt a realistic approach to set targets rather than treating them as aspirations.”

Just look at their wind and solar deployment: achieve a goal of 1,200 GW within 2030 six years earlier.

Today, they have committed more than double the capacity of today from around 1,400 GW to 3,600 g by 2035 – the rates of which many countries can only dream. There are other objectives that China has missed – as if to “strictly control” the power of coal – but this record gives hope to analysts.

Another ray of light is the fact that he was delivered by XI himself – this is perceived as the commitment being more serious than if he was delivered by someone else.

And “try to better” seem Weasley, but suggests that they are aiming for too bad, and should still be taken more seriously from President XI than perhaps from other leaders.

Picture:

Xi Jinping seems to feel the opportunity to participate in a role of world leadership, while the United States is withdrawing. Pic: Reuters





The United States and the EU are short

China is far from disappointing with its commitment, made as part of its last climate plan of five years (known as the contribution or NDC determined on a national level), which all countries do this year in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

The US government under Trump has completely abandoned climate action. The EU, which considers itself ambitious, has failed to offer its own plan in time, coming effectively to the UN this week with a “I owe you instead”.

With other flickering leaders, there was less warmth on Beijing to intensify.

Even the 10% reduction in emissions “will always put the world on a path to impacts on catastrophic climate”, explains Kate Logan, director of China Climate Hub at Asia Society Policy Institute.

So let's hope that this target will not only be hot air, but another for prudent China to surprise.