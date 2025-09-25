Politics
Nigel Farage marked the `threat to British national security '' by Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson criticized Nigel Farage as a threat to national security, saying that he had a “serious concerns” concerning the reform of the approach of the economy and the national security of the reform of the United Kingdom.
“My concerns, and these are serious concerns, concern the approach of the economy of the reform party and the approach of our national security,” the former Prime Minister told Harry Cole saves the West.
“I think the two will be seriously tested in the years to come, and people want serious answers, and I think the answers will be conservative answers.”
When he questioned if Mr. Farage was a threat to national security, he said: “I put him [diplomatic] Talk well – I have serious anxieties. “”
Johnson added that the “reform gang” was “, saying that NATO had caused the assault of poutines”.
He said he had “confidence in the conservatives, and I trust Kemi's energy and combat”, despite a recent wave of defections to reform the United Kingdom.
The former attack of conservative leaders against Mr. Farages' party follows a series of former conservatives, including Mr. Johnson's allies, abandoning the party to join his insurgent rival in recent weeks.
Mr. Farage also sought to highlight the immigration numbers under the administration of Mr. Johnson, which he describes as “the greatest betrayal in modern political history”.
Latest developments:
Boris Johnson said he had `serious concerns '' concerning the approach to reform to the economy and national security
|
Pennsylvania
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Mr. Farage unveiled the most radical plan of his party to resolve the migration crisis in Great Britain, promising to reverse the “Boriswave” if he won the next general elections.
Mr. Farage told journalists: “In particular, what was focused on this morning is Boriswave after his huge victory in 2019.
“And I think that the millions that have come during the years of his post as Prime Minister represent the greatest betrayal of democratic wishes, certainly in anyone living in memory.
“This is not what the voters of Brexit wanted, and it is certainly not what any conservative voter wanted from 2010.”
Nigel Farage referred to “Boriswave” while revealing the last plans of his party to fight the British migration crisis on Monday
|
Pennsylvania
He added: “Too many people who have come to work, have never worked and will never work.
“The ability to bring people to all kinds, and when you realize that most people are very low -skilled and on very low wages, you start to obtain a very, very different image.
“In fact, you are starting to get a massive advantages bill.”
The reform said that it could chop the right of migrants to request indefinite leave to stay (ILR), prohibit anyone who is not a British citizen to claim services and force those who ask for British citizenship to renounce other citizens.
The party estimates that around 800,000 people will be eligible for ILR in the coming years, after their arrival between 2020 and 2024.
He said his plans would save around 234 billion.
Zia Yusuf told GB News: “Boris opened our borders, dispatched millions of unqualified migrants and put Great Britain on his knees by his obsession with Net Zero.
“He was the worst Prime Minister of our history and would do well to disappear from public life.”
|
