The OMB tells agencies to write mass shooting plans before potential closure

The White House tells agencies to prepare large -scale fire of federal workers if the The government stops Next week.

In a memo published Wednesday evening, the management and budget office said that agencies should consider a reduction in force for federal programs whose funding would travel next week, is not funded elsewhere and is not in accordance with the priorities of the presidents. This would be a much more aggressive step than during previous closures, when federal workers were not tried essential were on leave but returned to their employment once the Congress approved public spending.

A reduction in force would dismiss the employees not only, but would eliminate their posts, which would trigger another massive upheaval in a federal workforce which has already faced major reduction cycles this year due to the efforts of the Ministry of Government Effectiveness and elsewhere in the administration of President Donald Trump.

Wisconsin Planned Parenthood takes a break in the middle of the Federal Funding Cup Medicaid

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will stop planning patients for abortions from next week, because he is working to find a way to provide service to Medicaid funding reductions to President Trumps Tax and Expenditure Bill, the non -profit association announced on Thursday.

The financing of abortion in the United States has been in sits, in particular the affiliates of Planned Parenthood, who are the largest supplier.

THE Influenza Earlier this year, around half of its clinics that provide abortion could be closed due to the ban on MEDICAIDI for Planned Parenthood for services other than abortion.

The measure was part of the tax on tax and expenses Trump signed in July. Initially, a judge said that reimbursements should continue, but a Federal courtyard This month said the government could interrupt payments while a legal dispute at the disposal was advancing.

The head of the Treasury Workers' Syndicate says that legislators play a chicken game with federal workers

The president of the Syndicat des Employees du Trésor National, Doreen Greenwald, said that legislators use the federal budget as a chicken game with federal employees as well as collateral damage referring to Trump's latest administrations the last threat of mass layoffs if the government firm.

It must stop, she said. We have to expect more from the government and stand with federal employees so that they can continue to provide the services we count on and are not used as political pawns.

The former Chilean president says that she plans to introduce herself to the employment of some

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday that she planned to present the post of UN secretary general.

I just want to say something: I'm going to introduce myself to the UN secretary general, said Bachelet, when she left the scene at the Global Clinton initiative, according to her appearance in a panel on the importance of investing in women and girls.

Bachelet became the president of Chiles for the first woman in 2006 after being Minister of Defense of the Latin Americas during the government of President Ricardo Lagos.

It was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, appointed by the current Secretary General Antonio Guterres. His second term expired at the end of 2026.

China sanctions 6 American companies while commercial frictions continue

It is despite a A long -awaited meeting Between President Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Commerce, three American companies were added to the list of unreliable entities, which actually prohibited them from trade with China.

The ministry said that companies have engaged in the so-called technical military cooperation with Taiwan, considerably undermining Chinas national sovereignty, security and development.

Companies are unmanned vehicles Saronic Technologies, the Satellite Aerkomm Satellite Technology Company and the International Submarine Engineering Company.

In addition, three other American companies have been added to the Chinas export control list, preventing them from receiving Chinese shipments of double -use items, with military and civil applications.

Companies are the Huntington Ingalls Industries military manufacturers, the engineering manager and the installations of the Planate management group and the global intelligence company Dimensions.

Trump Bravo to the Governor of New Jersey Governor

The president went to social networks to plead in favor of Jack Ciattarelli, the former member of the State Assembly, while tearing the Democratic candidate, Mikie Sherrill.

Jack is difficult for crime and tax reduction, two things that people really demand today, said Trump, adding that Ciattarelli will be a big governor.

Trump and his administration policies benefited from the magnitude when Ciattarelli and Sherrill participated on Sunday in their first debate before the November elections. The New Jersey race is one of the most watched races in this out -of -year electoral cycle.

Trump heads for the Ryder Cup, embraced by a golf world who rejected him

Four years ago, President Trump was no one non -grata in the world of professional golf course, an ostracized sport he loves following the riot of the American capitol on January 6, 2021. His chance to welcome his major championship and managers of his hometown, New York, tried to avoid his business From the golf course, he had hired him to run.

Trump will be in the center Friday Ryder In Bethpage, Black welcomed the first day of competition by the very powers which once avoided it. The Ryder Cup is led by the PGA of America, the organization that snatched its PGA 2022 championship from its corridor, New Jersey, Golf.

American captain Keegan Bradley said he was deeply honored that Trump was there to encourage his team. European captain Luke Donald said that the presidents' attendance shows how the Ryder Cup is the size, calling it a mark of respect, even if it is rooted for the other side.

The American economy developed at a surprising rate of 3.8% of the significant upgrade of the second quarter growth

US gross domestic product The production of the nations of goods and services rebounded in the spring of a drop in the first quarter of 0.6% caused by the benefits of President Trumps Trade Wars, the trade department announced on Thursday. The ministry had previously estimated the growth of the second quarter to 3.3%.

The drop in GDP in the first quarter, the first retirement of the US economy in three years, was mainly caused by an increase in imports that are removed from GDP while companies rushed to bring foreign goods before Trump could impose radical taxes. This trend was reversed as expected in the second quarter: imports dropped at a rate of 29.3%, increasing growth from April to June by more than 5 percentage points.

At 11:15 a.m., Trump will salute the president of Turkey. They will have a meeting at the Oval Office, followed by a lunch.

At 3.30 p.m., Trump will sign the decrees.

At 4:30 p.m., Trump will have a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

US military interception intercepts Russian planes near Alaska for the ninth time this year

American fighter planes were scrambled on Wednesday to identify and intercept four Russian war planes flying near Alaska, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Norad, in a statement published early Thursday, said it had detected and followed two TU-95 and two SU-35 operating in the Alaska air defense identification area (ADIZ).

Norad has scrambled nine American planes, including an E-3 Sentry, four F-16 and four KC-135 oil control plane, to identify and intercept the Russian jets positively.

The Russian plane remained in international airspace and did not enter the American or Canadian sovereign airspace. Such Russian activity near Alaska occurs regularly and is not considered a threat, said Norad. It was the ninth time this year that command has publicly announced such an foray.

The incident occurs after President Trump said on Tuesday that he thought that Ukraine could reconquer all the lost territories against Russia, a radical change compared to repeated American leaders calls on Kyiv to make concessions To end the war.

Trump hosts Erdogan turkey in the White House as the United States plans to raise a ban on F-35 sales

Trump will take talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Thursday, when the republican chief said that American governments are holding advanced advances in Ankara fighter planes could soon be lifted.

During the first term of Trumps, the United States Expelled Turkey, A NATO ally, its F-35 hunting flagship program, after buying a air defense system in Russia. US officials feared that the use of turkeys in the Russas S-400 air missile missile system could be used to collect data from the F-35 capacities and that information could be found in Russian hands.

But Trump last week gave Turkey the hope that resolution to the question is close to the visit of the plans for Erdogans.

The visit will be the first trip from Erdogans to the White House since 2019. The two leaders have forged what Trump described as a very good relationship during his first postponement from the White House despite the American-Turkey relationship.

Learn more About the next visit