Trump demands an investigation into the escalator, the sabotage of telepompting at the UN | Donald Trump News

September 25, 2025

President Donald Trump demanded an investigation into the triple sabotage he claims to have suffered during a visit to the United Nations.

In an article on social networks on Wednesday, Trump said that he had written a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, asking for an investigation into three separate incidents involving a step -producer, a telepromote and solid problems at the Body New York International Headquarters.

In an incident shortly before his speech in the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were forced to set up an escalator when the staircase stopped sudden for a few moments after their entry.

Trump seemed to brush the incident at the time, joking about the escalator and a bad telepromitator during his speech.

But in a net change of tone a day later, Trump described incidents as three very sinister events and said that the American secret services were involved.

It is surprising that Melania and I did not fall forward on the sharp edges of these steel steel steps, first face. It is only that we each hold the handrail or, it would have been a disaster, wrote Trump.

The incident was absolutely sabotage, said Trump, highlighting an article published in the Sunday Times which said that the UN staff had already joked on the closure of the mechanical stairs to humiliate the American president.

The people who did it should be arrested! Trump wrote.

Trump also said that the audio system was completely disabled during his speech, and the public heard nothing unless they use the interpreters' headphones.

Mike Waltz, the UN US ambassador, echoed Trump's request for an investigation, qualifying the unacceptable and symptomatic incidents of a broken institution that has serious risk of security and security.

A UN spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the last Trumps complaints.

On Tuesday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the Dysfunction of the Escalator may have been caused by a videographer in the Trumps delegation accidentally triggering the emergency stop.

Another UN spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said that the telepromitator belonged to the Trumps team and had returned requests for information to the White House.

