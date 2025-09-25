China has directed several countries to announce new climate plans on Wednesday and offered a veiled reprimand of the anti-climate rhetoric of the American presidents one day earlier in the United Nations General Assembly.

Addressing a summit of climate leaders organized by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a live video message from Beijing that by 2035, his country would reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from 7% to 10% of their peak.

In addition, XI said that China was planning to increase its wind and solar energy capacity by its 2020 levels over the next 10 years, helping to increase its share of non -fossil fuels in internal energy consumption to more than 30%.

The objective of reduction of Chinas has marked the first time that the largest issuer in the world has promised a reduction in emissions, rather than simply limiting their growth, although the reduction was lower than many observers expected.

XI has urged a stronger climate action from the countries developed by the worlds. He referred, but not by name, in the United States for having moved away from the objectives of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Green and low carbon transformation is the trend of our time. Although some countries were going against the trend, the international community should remain on the right track, maintain unshakable confidence, unshakable action and unsuccessful efforts, Xi said.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump used his speech from the United Nations General Assembly to explode climate change as Conju, to call stupid scientists and criticize EU member states and China for having adopted clean energy technologies.

Trump ordered a second withdrawal by Washington from the 10 -year -old Paris Treaty, which was aimed at preventing global temperatures from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius through national climatic plans. The United States is the largest historic greenhouse gas transmitter in the world and the second current transmitter of the second largest transmitter behind China.

Ian Bremmer, a political scientist from the Belfer Center, said that the Trumps' climate denial speech had effectively ceded the post-carbon energy market to the Chinese.

Trump wants fossil fuels and the United States is indeed a powerful petro-state, said Bremmer. But letting China become the only electro-state in the world is the opposite to make America large at least at least if you care about the future.

Observers hoped that China would seize US retirement as a time to announce a target of reduction of at least 30% to remain in accordance with its objective of net-zero emissions by 2060.

Li Shuo, director of the China Climate Hub at the Asia Society, said that the announcement of Chinas was disappointing in the light of its rapid energy production of renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Beijing’s commitment represents a prudent decision that extends a long-standing political tradition to stable and predictable decision-making, but also hides a more important economic reality, he said.

Li, however, noted that the domination of Chinese in green technology and Washingtons retirement could push China to a more proactive role on the world scene.

Despite the pressure of new significant climate commitments before the summit of COP30 of this year in Brazil, Wednesday announcements failed to impress.

Environmental groups and observers said that promises by some of the world's largest economies were below their place of emissions, given the rapidly aggravated effects of climate change.

Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva warned that the commitments of the countries went before the United Nations climate summit in November.

Brazil is committed to reducing emissions by 59% to 67% by 2035 and intensifying efforts to combat deforestation.

The company will stop believing in its leaders, said Lula. And we will all lose because the denial of winning can really win.

Guterres, who welcomed the summit on the touch of the United Nations General Assembly, assured that the world progressed in the energy transition, even if it was slow.

The Paris Agreement made a difference, said Guterres in prepared remarks, noting that the actions taken under the 2015 treaty had lowered the planned increase in the average world temperature to 2.6 degrees C of 4 degrees C.

It is still far from the caterers indicated by the objective of holding 1.5 degrees C. The world has already warmed more than 1.2 degrees C of the pre -industrial average.

Now we need new plans for 2035 that go much further, much faster, said Guterres.