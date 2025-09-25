The theatrical action of the head of the Kpu Ri is a solo genk





Jakarta, aktual.com – A group of young people called the Democratic Care Alliance of Students (AMPD), organized a demonstration with theater concepts. The action was carried out before the office of the electoral commission of the Republic of Indonesia (Kpu Ri), Jalan Imam Bonjol, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Thursday 9/25). It seems that the mass of action totaling dozens of people has brought a number of posters and a banner containing requests. The posters provided include reading “Kpu Ri = Genk Solo” chair. In addition, a theatrical action was also held by two participants in the action who played the role of the Indonesian KPU and the Solo Genk. A person who acts like the Indonesian Kpu seems to be linked to his neck and is pulled by someone who acts like a Genk Solo. Riko Robi, AMPD field coordinator, said the action carried out by his group this afternoon as a form of criticism from the Indonesian KPU for a certain number of policies issued. “The Indonesian KPU has issued a decision of 731/2025, the content of which limits public access to documents for the requirements of presidential and vice-presidential candidates (presidential and vice-presidential candidates),” said Riko. “Until the use of luxury installations in the form of a rental of private jets and helicopters by the ranks of KPU leaders,” he continued. Riko said KPU Indonesian policies have shown practices that do not only injure public morality, but also had the potential to violate the basic principles of democracy. Because he suspected, the question of closing access to presidential candidates and vice-presidentials indicated the practice of covering the 7th president of the Diploma of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his eldest son who is now the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka. “This phenomenon creates a crisis of public confidence in the independence of the electoral organizer. In fact, the legitimacy of democracy can only be firm if the organizer is specific to political interests,” he added. The banners containing AMPD requests contain 5 points, in particular: 1. Exhort the DKPP RI to examine and immediately pursue the president, members and the secretary general of the Indonesian GCU for alleged ethical violations which harm the Marwah of the electoral organizer. 2. Requiring that the president and the members of the Indonesian KPU resign from his post, because he caused a public outcry and is indicated to try to cover the data from the vice-president Gibran of the community. 3. Under the Indonesian KPU to restore the commitment to the honest, fair and transparent principle at each stage of the elections. 4. Ask the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the Indonesian Parliament to carry out a complete evaluation of the performance of the electoral organizer, to ensure that the KPU remains neutral and professional. 5. Encourage the KPK to explore the property of the president, members and secretary general of Indonesian GCA, as a precaution for potential corruption and abuse practices. This article was written by: Rizky Zulkarnain

