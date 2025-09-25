



Rawalpindi:

The construction of the Rawalpindi Road Road of 38.3 km again faced the prospect of a disturbance, the landowners affected by development organized a peaceful and one hour demonstration on Wednesday before the office of the Rawalpindi division, Aamir Khattak, a demanding compensation that has not yet been paid.

Bearing signs and banners, the demonstrators raised slogans for their contributions and issued a 15 -day ultimatum, warning that if the payments were not made within two weeks, they would hold large -scale demonstrations with their families and would block both the GT road and the highway.

According to the leaders of the Ring Road, the action committee of the landowners, they do not lie, but demand their legitimate right. The Ring Road project has reached its latest stages, but landowners remain unpaid.

The affectionate have received false insurance repeatedly, but the committee will no longer accept delays. If the compensation is not directed within 15 days, Protestant members will close the GT road.

They stressed that the land in question was inherited from their ancestors and had to be paid fairly. “Each landowner deserves its legitimate share. We will not leave as long as our contributions are not settled. Otherwise, we are believing the brick of the project by brick.”

According to official documents, 8,992 kanals of land were acquired for the project, with 5.9 billion rupees intended for compensation. The sum was to be paid in full by March 31, 2025, but the payments remain unanswered, fueling dissatisfaction.

The demonstrators also threatened to set up makeshift camps on their ancestral lands with their families if the contributions were not authorized, promising not to leave until payment.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road was inaugurated by training Prime Minister Imran Khan in March 2022, With An Initial Completion Deadline of March 31, 2024. Owing to Repeated Delays, the Deadline has long extended to december 31, 2025. Stretching 38.3 kilometers, the six-lane ring Near Bant on the GT Road, Close to Rawat, and Terminate at Thalian Near The Motorway. The project design includes five exchanges (Panth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and Thalian), a rail bridge near Banth, 13 passes, 10 metros, two high-level bridges, five additional bridges on the water canals and 49 Houses.

The plans also envisage the creation of an industrial zone along the route, the declaration of adjacent land as a salesperson and the authorization of buildings on several floors and places between three and 10 floors on both sides. Service roads will accompany the main road, while tree plantations, leisure areas, benches and flower beds will improve the environment. The work is carried out under a strict mechanism of quality assurance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2568764/ring-road-faces-another-roadblock The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos