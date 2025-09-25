



President Donald Trump demands an investigation following what he described as a triple sabotage during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, going to social networks to affirm that a series of technical misadventures, involving a stopped escalator, a failed telerflector and audio problems, were deliberate acts intended to undermine it.

Yesterday, a real shame took place at the United Nations not one, not two, but three very sinister events! Trump declared in a social article of truth Wednesday in the presentation of the series of events.

During his speech on Tuesday morning in New York, Trump opened its doors by referring to technical problems, saying that these are the two things I obtained from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad telepromote. The president has developed more in his article on social networks, presenting the question of completely audio.

The spokesman of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric, said on Wednesday evening in a statement on Wednesday evening: the secretary general informed the permanent American mission that he had already ordered an in-depth investigation, and he revealed that the UN was ready to cooperate in full transparency with the relevant American authorities on this subject to determine the provoked of the United States.

Small grievances presidents reflect its general hostilities towards the international organization, whose effectiveness it has repeatedly questioned this week. No wonder the United Nations was unable to do the work they have been put in existence, Trump said in his article by criticizing technical problems.

First of all, the escalator going up in the main floor of the word stopped, he said. It is surprising that Melania and I did not fall forward on the sharp edges of these steel steel steps, first face. It was only that we each holded the handrail or, it would have been a disaster.

It was absolutely a sabotage, he continued, referring to a report to the London Times during the weekend that the members of the UN staff had joked on the deactivation of the mechanical stairs and the elevators for the arrival. The people who did it should be arrested!

A United Nations spokesman said on Tuesday that an integrated security mechanism on the escalator had been launched, which made him stop when President Donald Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump tried to use it.

In a long note on Tuesday, Dujarric explained that the mechanism may have been triggered by a videographer in the American delegation.

Trump then explained how the tele -producer was initially Stone Cold Dark when he went to give his speech to the general assembly on Tuesday.

The administration and the UN challenged who was responsible for the minor technical snafu, with a UN official saying that it was up to the White House to operate the presidents prompter while a White House manager said that it was the United Nations apparatus.

While the telepromitator finally started working, Trump said that he had been informed of his remarks that the sound was completely extinguished in the auditorium where the speech had been made, that the world leaders, unless they use the interpreters' ears, could not hear anything.

Trump said he would send a letter to the UN management while he was calling for an investigation and preserving the escalator security bands. He noted that American secret services are involved in the situation.

It was not a coincidence, it was a triple sabotage at the UN, said the president. They should be ashamed of themselves. I send a copy of this letter to the secretary general, and I request an immediate investigation.

The American ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said on Wednesday that the Embassy, ​​in support of the Société Service investigation, had sent official requests to the UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres regarding technical difficulties, which, according to him, include interruptions of Trumps speech with Portuguese interpretation.

The United States will not tolerate threats from our security or our dignity during international forums, we expect rapid cooperation and decisive action, added the ambassador in a series of messages on X, reflecting the tone of presidents. These gaps are unacceptable and symptomatic of a broken institution that pose serious risk of safety and safety.

The requests include the results of an internal UN investigation on the stop of the escalator, in particular which or what made it stop and if it was intentional sabotage; And explanations on linguistic interpretation and telecomposting problems.

The White House also called for an investigation Tuesday afternoon, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt raising concerns as to whether the incident was intentional in a social media position, saying that if someone in the UN had intentionally stopped the escalator while the president and the first lady were walking, they had to be dismissed and investigated immediately.

To support his complaint, Leavitt shared a screenshot of an article from the British newspaper The Times published two days earlier: to mark the arrival, the members of the UN staff joked by saying that they could turn off the mechanical stairs and the elevators and simply tell him that they lacked money, then he must climb the stairs.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNNS Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/24/politics/trump-demands-investigation-into-alleged-sabotage-united-nations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos