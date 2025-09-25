The new target of China to cut greenhouse gas emissions has been marked disappointing and disappointing by climate experts, who warn that the commitment is far from the action necessary to avoid the climate disaster.

But the objective has also aroused the hope that China, which has so far has promised to prevent emissions from increasing, could ultimately offer much more ambitious cuts in the midst of massive expansion in the capacity of the country's renewable energies.

On Wednesday, in a video address in the United Nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China would reduce its 7 to 10% emissions compared to their peak by 2035.

It was the first time that China, the largest polluter in the world, described a goal of reducing emissions squarely.

XI, who called the carbon lag, the trend of our time, also undertook to increase the share of non -fossil fuel sources in energy consumption to more than 30%, and to increase the wind and solar capacity six times compared to 2020.

While an important moment in the global fight against climate change at a time when the United States abandons efforts to reduce emissions, the target of Chinas fails with a certain distance to align with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, certain analysts said.

It is unfortunately very disappointing: this objective will not succeed in the emissions, it is lower than what China is probably to be achieved under its current climatic policies, told Al Jazeera Bill Hare, CEO of Berlin Institute Climate Analytics.

China can do much better than that, and that hardly reflects its greatest possible ambition.

The Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) estimated that China should reduce emissions by around 30% to comply with the Paris Agreement.

The agreement, adopted by 195 countries in 2015, calls for the limit of the average global temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees fahrenheit) above pre -industrial levels.

The actions of China on the climate are considered to be particularly essential after the exit of the USS of the Paris Agreement under President Donald Trump, who used his UN speech this week to call the scientific consensus on climate change the biggest stupid work ever perpetrated on the world.

The disappointing Chinese target lacks a chance to deliver real leadership, the director of China Climate Hub told Al Jazeera to Asia Society Policy Institute.

Beijing chooses at the tip of the feet on tiptoe when science requires a complete sprint. The commitment would unfortunately put the world on a path to catastrophic climatic impacts.

The key questions of XIS announced on the emissions of the unanswered target, including the way Beijing would define advanced emissions.

Many climate experts believe that Chinas emissions have already reached a summit or will do this this year, although some observers warn that the trend has led as much by the decline in commercial activity during the COVVI-19 pandemic as the deployment of renewable energies.

China has had a paradoxical influence on global efforts to combat climate change.

Although responsible for around a third of global emissions, the country is also a leader in green energy.

China produces around 80% of solar panels in the world and 70% of its electric cars, according to the Tothe International Energy Agency.

The country also makes around 60% of wind turbines worldwide, according to Energy Think Tank, based in London.

At the same time, China continued to invest massively in coal.

Last year, the construction began nearly 100 gigawatts (GW) of new or suspended coal projects, most in a decade, according to CREA.

Chinas' new commitment clearly does not meet expectations. Despite President XIS, the promise previously strictly controlling the new coal power, the country has just approved more projects than at any time by almost a decade, Andreas Sieber, associate director of policies and campaigns at 350.org, told Al Jazeera.

The objectives announced today, which are vague during the basic year and preservatives on renewable energies, leave a large place to the growth of continuous emissions from the coal sectors.

However, climate experts have expressed hope that the target of Chinas could be assignant with a more transformative change to come.

While China's announcement has met expectations, Beijing tends to set objectives that he can deliver with confidence, said Yao Zhe, a Political advisor based in Beijing at Greenpeace Asia in the East.

What is full of hope is that the real decarbonization of the Chinese economy is likely to go beyond its objective on paper, said Yao in a press release meeting the objective, adding that the latest analysis of its organizations showed that the emissions of the energy sector of China could peak this year.

In a world increasingly motivated by personal interest, China is in a stronger position than most to stimulate climate action, said Asian Li companies.

The country has become a global superpower of its own technology, and its dominant role in this sector could allow it to go beyond current objectives, he said.

Over time, it could push China to a more proactive role on the international scene.