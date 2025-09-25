Politics
Sarirejo residents have urged the government to issue land certificates
The president of Formas, the story of Pakpahan (on the left) accompanied by the secretary, Ali Musa Siregar, when sending a certificate of letters for the village of Sarirejo through the PTSL program to the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the Minister of Agare and the Space Space Organization.
The village of Medan-Warga Sarirejo, Medan Polonia district, Medan City, once again urged the central government to immediately resolve 260 hectares of land disputes that they have been living in since 1948.
Thousands of heads of families who live on the ground hope that their land can be certified through the complete systematic registration program (PTSL).
The land inhabited by around 40,000 people is always supposed to be an asset of the Air Force (AU) Lanud Soewondo Medan.
The dispute that lasted more than half a century has ensured that residents never get a legal certainty on the country where they live and build life.
“We are still colonized by the nation itself. It's been 80 years Indonesia, but we have not been certified since 1948 because we are considered an asset of the Air Force,” said the president of the Sarirejo Community (Formas), the Medan, Thursday (9/25/2025).
In addition, Pakpahan explained, the efforts to solve this problem had been made several times.
“The residents of Sarirejo expressed their aspirations through demonstrations, in hearing meetings in the Medan and North Sumatra DPRD, in the House of Representatives Commission II,” said Pakpahan.
In fact, Pakpahan said, this question was sent directly to the vice-president in 2009 facilitated by the late Burhanuddin Napitupul as president of the House of Representatives Commission II at the time and participated in a discussion at a limited meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo in 2020.
“The National Land Agency (BPN) also took several times on the field. On May 16, 2025, the head of the regional office of North Sumatra, BPN, had promised Re -Ata Sarirejo Land in a month. However, six months have passed, the data collection was not carried out,” he said.
According to Pakpahan, the promises of the government that have never made residents even more disappointed.
And today, Pakpahah said, we have again sent a letter of request for land certificates from the village of Sarirejo through the PTSL program to the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the Minister of the Agrarian and Spatial Planning / National Land Agency.
“We need a legal certainty. Land certificates are not only a question of legality, but as regards the future of our children and grandchildren. On this land, there are already houses, schools, worship houses, hospitals and even village offices. It is no longer empty land,” he said.
He explained that a number of legal documents have also strengthened the claims of citizens. Among other things, the 1978 land remuneration agreement, the 1995 Supreme Court decision, which indicated that the land was the work of citizens, as well as government regulations which allow land control over 20 years subject to registration.
Formas hopes that the President and the Minister of the AGRIRY / BPN will intervene to finish the land conflict of Sarirejo with a fair legal approach.
“We want the government to be present to give a certainty. Do not leave 40,000 residents of Sarirejo to continue living in uncertainty,” he concluded.
* Chronology of the Sarirejo land dispute *
1948: Residents began to occupy land in the village of Sarirejo, Medan Polonia.
1978: Indonesia Air Force has signed a remuneration agreement on part of the field, confirmed that the land of Sarirejo belonging to residents.
1995: The decision of the Supreme Court stipulates that the disputed lands are the land of citizens.
2009: residents directly transmit the problem to the vice-president. Commission II of the Indonesian Parliament examined the location.
2015: Minister AGRARY FERRY MUSYIDAN BALDAN promised to resolve disputes.
2018: The presidential staff office examined the place of Sarirejo.
2020: President Joko Widodo discussed the Sarirejo dispute in a limited meeting on land issues.
2025: North Sumatra BPN promised to re -record, but six months had not been made.
|
