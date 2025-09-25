Politics
The PM Modi greets TPS reforms as a savings festival, alleys that the congress has piloted people
Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches the rally at a public meeting in Banswara on Thursday, September 25, 2025. | Photo credit: Ani
Accusing the Congress of having looted the hard -earned peoples during his mandate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Thursday that the nation celebrated a savings festival following its reforms of governments in the tax on goods and services (TPS). He said that high taxes and inflation had culminated under the congress regime.
Mr. Modi was addressed to a rally in Napla in the Banswara de Rajasthans district after having thrown the foundation stones for a multitude of projects of a collective value of 1.22 Lakh, including a nuclear power plant. The elements of daily use have become cheaper cooking expenses have decreased, he said, referring to the recent drop in the GST rate.
When you have blessed Modi, our government has stopped this loot [of Congress]. This is why the congress is annoyed with me, he said. Before 2014, the Congress Government used to charge 31 as a tax on each purchase of 100. The cost of the same items only increased by 18 when the TPS was implemented in 2017.
After the reformed TPS structure entered into force on September 22, Mr. Modi said that all goods had become cheaper, encouraging people to buy electronic gadgets, vehicles and household items. He also urged citizens to adopt the Swadeshi model in trade and consumption to strengthen self -sufficiency.
Reacting to the remarks of the Prime Ministers, the Pradesh Congress Committee said that Mr. Modi tapped his back for TPS reforms, while the NDA government would have overwhelmed people with poor implementation. PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said, Modi did not criticize the government of the previous congress, when he should have apologized for TPS booty.
The head of the opposition Tika Ram Jully urged Mr. Modi to clarify his position on the central taxes on petrol and diesel during his diet. In 2014, the central excise right was 9.48 per liter in petrol and 3.56 on diesel. He reached 32.98 and 31.83, respectively, in 2020 under the Modi government. People are forced to buy fuel at high prices, said Jully.
Mr. Modi has also underlined the governments' electrification efforts since 2014, declaring that electricity had been provided to each village and to the free connections given to 2.5 household crores. On the other hand, the government of Congress has not paid attention to electricity. There were no electric posts in 18,000 villages even after 70 years of independence, he said.
Power cuts were frequent during the Congress rule. It was considered a big problem if there was electricity for four to five hours in the villages. The new industries could not be established that our government changed all this after 2014, which makes life easier, added the Prime Minister.
Mr. Modi criticized the former government of Congress to Rajasthan, alleging creeping corruption in the Jal Jeevan mission, paper leaks and a high crime against women. He said that the law and the order had improved and that development accelerated after the BJP took power in 2023.
The projects launched included initiatives in renewable energies, water supply, electricity, roads, health and infrastructure, including the Mahi-Banswara nuclear project, an installation of 2,800 MW to be built at a cost of 42,000. He also practically reported two Vande Bharat trains from Jodhpur and Bikaner and an express train from Udaipur.
Among these presents, the Minister of the Union, Pralhad Joshi, the governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagade, the chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the assistant CMS Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari, Formmer Cm Vasundhara Raje and the president of the state of the BJP, Madan Rathore.
Published – September 25, 2025 09:28
|
