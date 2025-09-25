The new national climate action plans run during the climate week, but are still added to a lot of warming

Dozens of world leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to limit global warming during the Wednesday week of the climate during the United Nations General Assembly.

But the emissions as part of new climate action plans subject to this year as part of the Paris Agreement would be added to so much warming that more climate experts are now publicly discussed what exactly means to exceed the key objective of the agreements to tackle global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and if it would be possible to bring the temperature.

Since climate week, NYC has been coinciding with the United Nations General Assembly in New York, countries sometimes choose to publish their national climate action plans to reduce emissions during the event. Plans are often called contributions determined at the national level, or NDC, in the language of the Paris Agreement, and part of this pact requires countries to subject more ambitious plans every five years.

At the start of the climate week, 47 of the 197 The member countries of the Paris Agreement had submitted new NDC covering the programs reductions until 2035.

Climate plans at different stages of completion, included in a new analysis published just before the top of the climate, were just sufficient to limit the length and the peak of overcoming the global climate objective, said Nathaniel HultmanA former American climate negotiator and now director of the Center for Global Sustainability at the University of Maryland.

More and more countries are expected to submit their national programs reduction plans in the service of COP30 in Brazil in November. The annual NDC NDC synthetic report, which is generally published in the climate summit, will analyze how these plans contribute to achieving the objective of the Paris Agreement.

It was good to see an increasing core of big savings like Brazil, the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia, and potentially Korea and the EU, among others, offering NDC which trace a credible path for Net Zero, said Hultman, speaking just before the week of the climate at an online press conference during which the Global Durability online tracker For national emission reduction plans.

The European Union has not officially subjected a new NDC, but said it was aimed at reducing emissions between 66% and 72% below the 1990 levels by 2035. But with the United States, the largest most important greenhouse gas transmitter, absent from the arena, all eyes on China, which currently produces 30% of the annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that his country would reduce emissions from 7 to 10% by 2035 of his peak level, which is less than the 30% reduction necessary to reach the global climate target of 1.5 ° C, certain analysts said.

“Chinas' last climatic target is too shy given the country's extraordinary record on clean energy,” said Juan Manuel Santos, former president of Colombia and president of The ancientsAn independent group of world leaders founded in 2007 by Nelson Mandela who strives to deal with climate change and human rights issues. To really show climate leadership and stimulate its credibility in the world South, China must go further and faster, “he said.

President XI indirectly addressed the current rejection of the United States of the collaboration on the world climate by saying that even if an country acts against it, the international community should remain focused on the continuation of the energy transition, unshakeable confidence, tireless in actions and impregnating in terms of intensity and push for the formulation and delivery on NDC.

All the new plans presented to the UN are as good as the subsequent actions to carry them out, said Hultman. The objectives of the global climate will only remain at hand of broad and rapid actions on the implementation which would be necessary to stop and reverse the growth of emissions and obtain significant reductions during the next decade, he added.

At the start of the climatic summit on September 24 organized by the UN Secretary General, Johan Rockstrmdirector of Potsdam Institute for Research on Climate Impactsaid science affirming the importance of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is only becoming stronger. Beyond this threshold, there is a real risk of triggering irreversible changes in the climate, called

Shift points, he said.

Rockstrm has said that the way to recover from the goal of the 1.5 ° C objective is a narrow escape that remains possible, but is extremely difficult because it requires a significant removal of carbon dioxide. And the approach is necessarily failed unless we protect the most powerful carbon well and the most powerful planetary cooling system in the world; A healthy planet, he said.

At the top of Wednesday,Gabriel BoricThe president of Chile, also seemed to indirectly tackle the comments made the day before by the American president Donald Trump in his speech at the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Unfortunately, we hear strong voices that minimize or even deny the reality of climate change and the climate crisis, said Boric.

The exploration of the best strategies to fight against the climate crisis, in which countries have different responsibilities and deadlines, are legitimate discussions, said Boric.

But we cannot discuss, or we cannot question that there is a climate crisis, he said. It is a lie and those who have power that perpetuates this lie transmit climatic costs to poor countries.

