The predictor is a celebration of women who refuse to be reduced to the silence of the press telegram





The predictor is exhibited at the Theater garage until October 11, 2025.

Not so long ago, a woman could not buy a pregnancy test at the local pharmacy. She needed the permission of her husbands or her fathers to get one in a doctors' office, she had to wait until weeks for the results and a male parent had to be present to hear them.

Today, the idea that a woman can enter any pharmacy and, for a few dollars, getting the answer to one of the most important questions in a few minutes is so common that we barely think about it. The person we have to thank for this quarter of work is Margaret Meg Crane and thanks to the Theater garage, his story now occupies the front of the stage in Jennifer Blackmers Prédistor, produced with Fire and Flair by Jessica Variz.

The game begins with a literally blow, while a strong flashy television program launches things and then catapults us into Megs' life as a graphic designer of 26 years in 1967. Carly Tilson-Lumetta anchors production with an inspiring, funny and deeply human performance as Meg. She gives us an overflowing woman of curiosity and driving, but continuously rejected, underestimated and downright ignored by her male colleagues. This is one of those performances that feels both timely and timeless, you cannot help root at each stage of the process.

Around his whirlwinds, a dynamic chorus of six actors Taylor Popola, Jess Neptune, Alizon Morea, Rory Coen, Craig Johnson and Matt Anderson who transform business men to politicians via friends and enemies with whipped precision. Their versatility is half of the thrill of the show. For a moment, they are designed game games, the next managers of Stern Corporate, then suddenly, they are people of flesh and blood with their own issues.

The result is a fast rhythm theatrical pipe which is as entertaining as lighting.

The Directorate of Variations maintains the energy that bursts without sacrificing clarity. Production uses humor as a Trojan horse to pass serious questions about bodily autonomy, power and which can control the story. And given our current political climate, history does not look like a history lesson, it looks like a rallying cry. As Variz itself notes, these problems are more urgent than ever, and garage production ensures that the urgency is felt in each scene.

On the design side, the garage has once again proven that Scrappy does not mean skinny. Rob Youngs put the design that intelligently passes from office spaces to television studios, including the intimate corners of Megs World, while Noemi Barreras sheds light on tone and tension with crunchy lines.

The 2600 sound conception of 2600 and the Imran Khans choreography keep the almost cinematographic things, while the Alyssa Garcia intimacy consultant ensures that vulnerable emissions are carefully manipulated. It is a well -oiled collaborative machine that you can feel the sets trust.

At the end of the night, the predictor is more than a biography, it is a celebration of women who refuse to be reduced to silence, a reminder of how far we came and a warning of the fragile of these gains. The Theater Garage has set up such a socially and entertaining resonant room.

It is a must for anyone who loves the theater that counts and who always knows how to make you laugh.

If you go there: predictor

When: 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. The show takes place until October 11.

Where: The Garage Theater, 251 E. Seventh St.

Cost: General entry, $ 28; students, seniors, teachers and army members, $ 23; Closing night with reception after the show, $ 40. (Use the Twofer Promotional Code for one agreement two for one Thursday. Must buy at least two tickets.)

Information: ThegarageTheatre.org.

