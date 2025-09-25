Politics
Regulations updated on the blasphemy put into force in Indonesia
Indonesia (international Christian concern) A new penal code, applicable to Indonesian nationals and foreigners, will take effect in January 2026. Part of this new code consists of updated blasphemy regulations.
Indonesia has had a law on blasphemy since 1965. Multiple attempts have been made, in particular a former Indonesian president to withdraw it from the country's legal code. But the law on blasphemy has proven a resilient survivor.
With more than 285 million People, Indonesia, is the largest predominantly Muslim country in the world. And although Muslims represent more than 85% of the population, there is no official religion of the State, and the constitution of Indonesia has provisions intended to protect freedom for six religions, including Protestantism and Catholicism.
Indonesia has received praise for having maintained a religiously diversified society. But its 38 provinces can vary strongly in their degree of extremism and the will to act.
There are several notorious provinces where the closures and attacks of the churches occur more frequently, said Andreas, an Indonesian Christian whose name we have changed to protect his identity. He added that one of the reasons behind such hostility is the fear of Christianity, which experienced significant growth in Indonesia during the second half of the previous century.
Upon arrival of the 21st century, Indonesia experienced an increase in the frequency of religiously motivated deadly attacks, including the church attacks. In the past decade, however, Indonesia has seen a little decline in religious violence.
Andreas credited the former president, Joko Widodo, who served from 2014 to 2024, to have made relevant improvements. Under its surveillance, the Indonesian authorities have succeeded in dissolving extremist groups as the front of Islamic defenders.
But their ideology continues. The same goes for the presence of a law on blasphemy, which was used for target Members of its important Christian minority, around 11% of the total population.
A notable example involved a former governor of the capital of Jakarta, who was the first Christian to occupy the position in addition to half a century. He was sentenced to a two -year prison sentence for blasphemy offenses in a case that many considered a political motivation.
Some of these cases of blasphemy seem mean to an absurd degree, even if the consequences can be serious. In 2019, a Buddhist woman was sentenced blasphemy to complain about the noise level of the speakers in a local mosque. The Supreme Court of Indonesia confirmed its 18 -month prison sentence.
The updated law, which will take effect in 2026, will expand the blasphemy code from one to a six Items. The new blasphemy regulations will also recognize Any living law A vaguely unit vague that local or operators may very easily abuse local or operators, especially in places that have extremist sympathies.
And yet the question seems curiously of the radar of many Indonesian Christians.
The father. Franz Magnis-Suseno, a Catholic Jesuit priest in Jakarta, admitted that he had forgotten the new law on blasphemy and that he had never discussed the question with other priests. From what he can determine, the majority of Indonesian Christians know nothing about it.
Most Indonesian Christians know only famous cases of blasphemy, such as the one involving the former Christian Governor of Jakarta, Andreas said. He does not know exactly who puts pressure on these updated blasphemy regulations. He added that the current blasphemy law has already experienced several judicial journals, and human rights organizations are still criticized.
Andreas believes that the law on blasphemy has been updated due to the new digital environment and ubiquitous social media. He recognized that it is necessary to regulate hate speeches on social networks, because such content can easily become viral and potentially harm relations between nuns. At the same time, he said that certain parts of the update law are always open to interpretations that promote majority religion.
Magnis said he was not afraid that the update law will allow extremists to easily use blasphemy accusations as a weapon, as in Pakistan.
The situation [here] is very different, said Magnis, who knows several Pakistani seminarians. He added that the inhabitants of Pakistan are much more likely to trigger an accusation of blasphemy.
I do not see a high level of persecution of Christians in Indonesia, said Magnis, although he recognized that cases of intolerance continue to take place in places where Christians are a small minority. However, he added, we now have excellent relations with the two major organizations of Muslim civil society [Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah]Which helps us to resolve conflicts.
The American Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has a more critical vision of Indonesia for several reasons, including its law on blasphemy. In fact, the USCIRF 2025 annual report recommended that Indonesia appear on a Special surveillance list Countries that participate or tolerate or tolerate serious violations of religious freedom.
Meanwhile, Andreas said, we must still see if the new regulations will bring a positive or negative impact to the Indonesian company.
To read more news, visit Theicc Newsroom. For interviews, please send an email[email protected]. To support the ICCs working in the world, please give our Where the most necessary fund.
|
