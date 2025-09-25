Tpipe that we did not like. It was all week for right -wing populists who shoot their mouths. Trolling the world. Weve had Donald Trump at the UN. From the medical science by advising pregnant women not to take Tylenol. Tell Europeans that they all went to hell. Pretending to have negotiated peace with countries that were not even at war with each other.

We had Nigel Farage on LBC radio. Double paracetamol safety. Insist the fact that London wanted to go to Sharia law. Because a Buckingham taxi driver had told him. Finding fear among swans in each royal park that they were about to be eaten by dirty foreigners. Threatening to expel anyone who had obtained indefinite leave to stay.

It was therefore probably only a matter of time before Boris Johnson put his head above the parapet. After all, a narcissistic of attention research will always seek attention. It's just that these days, Boris is struggling to get a platform. No 15 -minute niche has extended to an hour in front of an audience captive of politicians from around the world. No news channel breaking their schedules to broadcast an uninterrupted coverage of a press conference which checks well beyond 60 minutes. Instead, Boris must live more on the margins. Be grateful for a 45 -minute niche on the Harry Cole saves the West Youtube channel, animated by the editor -in -chief of Suns.

There is something inefficiently sad about Johnson these days. You can almost see the pathos in his eyes. A man has trouble understanding how it all resisted this. In 2019, he was king of the world. The Prime Minister with a majority of 80 places which, according to everyone, would reside in Downing Street for at least a decade. Great Britain had been folded to his will and he had the country at his feet. However, in less than three years, he had been forced to resign in disgrace. Rejected by his own party and the country.

Of course, he now had the money. More than he had never imagined it. And that was something. He had always felt a little hard compared to others. But there was still this huge hole that the gaping need needed in him.

Where was the pleasure of being sumptuously paid for your opinions if no one had been interested in them? Above all, he could not escape the feeling of being hard. Betrayed by an thankless world.

Trump and Farage had built careers to make misleading complaints and no one cared about it. In fact, they went from force to force. However, Boriss Lies had been his fall. It was not fair.

Cole started with Ukraine. It was a specialist subject of Boriss. He was the first Western leader to defend Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Now he was on the sidelines. The Ukrainian president no longer called. The world had evolved. But everyone was better than nothing. Boris could feel its self-important importance. Someone somewhere cared about what he thought. He was alive. A player again. Maybe he would come out of the ashes.

We had to take Trump in the word when he said that Ukraine could resume his entire territory, insisted Boris. The skepticism of the schools was obvious. It was the last thing we should do. Everyone knew that Donald invented things by advancing. But Johnson was categorical. Trump had a conversion from Damascene and given the error of his tracks. Russia was over. The West should impose more sanctions on the Russian oligarchs. If Johnson was more aware of the self that he could have recalled the sumptuous hospitality that he had appreciated at the Lebedevs at this stage. But Boris is Boris, so he rather called British fighter planes to shoot down Russian planes.

Are you sure? said Cole. Do you want to start a large -scale conflict with Russia? When Harry Cole is the voice of reason in a two -way conversation, you know you have deep trouble. Boris scratched his head. Maybe he had been a little hasty. It may not have been such a good idea. How about just shooting a few drones instead. The First World War was avoided.

The interview jumped through Net Zero, Fracking and Free Speech. When you realized that we were in a new territory. Because Boris was a lot in his time. Mendacious, exasperating, stimulating, even humorous. But never boring. Yet boring is what it had become. Because nothing of what he says really matters. So he was just another guy who was walking on world affairs while saying nothing that you had not already thought by yourself.

Fortunately, Cole could feel that the spectacle was likely to die on his feet and jumped to immigration. Here, things have become rather more interesting, because it has become obvious that Boris is stuck in a chain of political time of 2019. His golden time. The British audience was just behind him. Had always been, would always be. He had given them Brexit. This is why the country had shouted. Have total control of its borders. It was just that he had chosen to considerably increase inflation. People loved him for that. It was an illegal migration that was the problem.

It was Boriss Norma Desmond's moment. Cole was almost apologized when he stressed that the country had evolved. As if he was doing the IVrage on private sorrow. The tragedy was that Boris had never felt more alive in the 45 -minute interview than now. His smile widens. He had found his voice.

We regressed six years. He was again the Prime Minister. The universe has been responsive to its own image. He talked about reimbursement, regurgitate, he loved the schtick even if no one else was taken by her ah yes, reform. Putin apologists. If only the country could see the architects of Brexit fight like rats in a bag. The Labor Party full of Marxist Corbyistas. Only the conservative party could save us.

The mirror cracks. Is there a way to come back to you, asked Cole. Here, the story took place as a tragedy. Normally, Boris is the first and sometimes the last person to talk about Boris. No return too improbable, too weird. But now reality has slipped. Even he couldn't imagine a political future with him. It was the past. Man of yesterday. Taxi for Boris.