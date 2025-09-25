Jimmy Kimmel Monologue slaps Donald Trump for the threat of ABC prosecution





Jimmy Kimmel defends freedom of expression in the emotional return to the air

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a powerful monologue, defending freedom of expression and clarifying his controversial joke after the death of Charlie Kirk.

Jimmy Kimmel once again hits President Donald Trump.

The end of evening host on September 24 responded to Trump threatening a trial against ABC for bringing “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Back in the air after a controversial suspension. Shortly before the return of Kimmel's show on September 23, Trump posted on Truth Social that he “cannot believe that the false news ABC gave Jimmy Kimmel his work to Jimmy.”

“Can't you believe that they have returned my job to me?” Kimmel retaliated. “I cannot believe that we have given you your job.”

The president in his social article Truth also threatened to continue ABC during the late evening show, saying that Kimmel puts the network in “Jeopardy” and “I think we are going to test ABC on this subject”. ABC News previously reached a regulation after Trump continued the comments that George Stephanopoulos anchor had E. Jean Carroll involved, who accused the president of sexual assault. “The last time I pursued them, they gave me $ 16 million,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “This one seems even more lucrative.”

“Only Donald Trump would try to prove that he was not threatening ABC by threatening ABC,” joked Kimmel. “You must almost feel sorry for the people who work for him, who are trying to clean the damage.”

In response to Trump's claims according to which Kimmel was suspended due to bad grades, replied the host, referring to the approval rating of Trump, “he knows the bad grades. He has some of the worst notes from the whole president.”

“There are still a lot of people who think I should be withdrawn from Donald Trump, so I want to explain,” Kimmel told viewers. “I'm talking about Trump, more than anything, because he is an intimidator. I don't like intimidators. I played the clarinet in high school, ok? So I don't like them. Donald Trump is an old -fashioned intimidator of the 80s, taking your lunch money, and if you give it once, it will resume.”

He added: “Encouraging this tyrant, I don't care which side you are, it's like rooting biff of” Back to the future “. Literally, Donald Trump was the model of biff in” Back to the future “, and who people applaud?

When Kimmel read part of Trump's Trump social position saying that the host's public is “gone”, a member of the Kimmel studio shouted: “We are here, Jimmy!” Kimmel said with playful person to be silent, jokingly: “Freedom of expression is only for me.”

Kimmel, a long -standing critic of Trump who frequently criticized the president of his program, was suspended for almost a week after saying that the “Gang Maga” desperately tried to characterize “Tyler Robinson, the suspect responsible for killing the conservative activist Charlie Kirk”, like one of them and doing everything they can to get political points from him. “”

ABC suspended Kimmel after Brendan Carr, the president of the Federal Communications Commission, threatened the network to take measures against the actor. Disney, ABC's parent company, said Kimmel's comments were “poorly informed and insensitive”, but the suspension sparked an uproar and accusations of government censorship.

Although Kimmel's program has resumed production, it remains out of the air in certain parts of the country due to Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group refusing to broadcast it on their ABC affiliates.

“If you are looking in one of these cities, know that the person you are looking at right now is me,” joked Kimmel. “Thank goodness, they do not precede the new golden season for gold because of this.”

Kimmel was joined in his last episode by the guests Ethan Hawke and Lisa Ann Walter. Hawke told Kimmel that “last night was incredible and we are all really proud of you”, referring to the first monologue of Kimmel after his suspension. Walter, on the other hand, brought a pasta dish to Kimmel and joked: “I told myself that you were at work for a few days, you might need food.”

Trump celebrated the initials of Kimmel's suspension on September 17, thanking “ABC for finally having the courage to do what should be done”. He also said that Kimmel's show had been “canceled”, even if ABC had only announced that it had been suspended.

During his first monologue on September 23, Kimmel said that the president “did his best to cancel me”, but “rather” forced millions of people watching the show “.

“(Disney) welcomed me on the air, and I thank them for that,” said Kimmel. “Unfortunately, and I think unfairly, it endangers them. The President of the United States clearly indicated that he wanted to see me, me and the hundreds of people who work here, of our work. Our leader famous the Americans who lose their livelihoods because he cannot take a joke.”

Trump previously celebrated CBS's decision to cancel “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, and he called NBC to dismiss Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon of their late evening shows.

This story has been updated to include additional information.

