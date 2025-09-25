



London –

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, retaliated on Donald prevails over false affirmations that Sharia law is presented in the British capital, calling the racist, sexist, misogynist and Islamophobic president.

Trump used his speech in the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) in New York on Tuesday to qualify Khan a terrible mayor and wrongly claim that London wishes to go to Sharia law.

Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital, told journalists on Wednesday: people wonder what it is this Muslim mayor who directs a liberal, multicultural, progressive and successful city which means that I seem to live without rent inside Donald Trumps Head.

He added, I think, as Donald Trump has shown, he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynist and he is Islamophobic.

The London City Hall previously declared in a statement that London is the largest city in the world, safer than major American cities, and were delighted to welcome the record number of American citizens who move here.

In response to Khans' remarks, the White House spokesman Davis Ingle, told CNN: Mayor Khan clearly suffers from a serious case of Trump's troublemaker and did a terrible job as mayor. Its ridiculous open border and uncontrolled immigration policies have allowed violent crimes to compensate in its city.

Sharia law is based on the sacred book of Islam, the Koran and the life of the Prophet Mohammed. It refers to a set of principles that govern the moral and religious life of Muslims on questions as varied as prayer, finance, divorce or halal food.

According to a British government document published in 2019, Sharia Councils have existed in the country since the 1980s, but have been used to solve the matrimonial problems of Muslims living in the United Kingdom in the light of Islamic family law.

Their decisions are not legally binding because the councils have no official legal or constitutional role in the United Kingdom, according to the government.

British Health Secretary Wes Streting defended Khan in an article on X Tuesday, writing: Sadiq Khan is not trying to impose Sharia law in London.

He is a mayor who walks with Pride, who defends the difference in history and opinion, who focused on improving our transport, our air, our streets, our safety, our choices and our chances. Proud of our mayor, Street said.

Trump was in the United Kingdom last week for an unprecedented second state visit. The American presidents of the second term did not generally offer the pump of two official trips. A state banquet was held in his honor at the castle of Windsor, but its route did not include a trip to the British capital where crowds of demonstrators had gathered.

There is no lost love between Trump and Khan, who have engaged in a spit of several years.

On the campaign track before his first mandate as president, Trump undertook to ban Muslims in the United States once in power. Khan at the time considered a scandalous policy.

Khan later called Trumps Views On Islam ignorant, which the president retaliated, saying that I will remember these statements. These are very unpleasant statements.

Khan, who was elected in 2016, is a Trump critical strong, notably giving the demonstrators permission to drive a 20-foot baby ball in London during his first presidential visit to the United Kingdom in 2016.

In a 2019 opinion article in the British publication The Guardian, the mayor of London condemned what he called the deployment of the red carpet that welcomed Trump and his wife Melania during their first British state visit.

Donald Trump is only one of the most flagrant examples of a growing global threat, Khan wrote. The mayor also criticized the president in another editorial earlier this month, accusing the policies of the Trump administrations of being straight out of the game of autocrats.

At a joint conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in July, Trump rekindled the quarrel, calling Khan a nasty person who was doing a terrible job.

Starmer interrupted Trump, saying Khan, it's one of my friends, in fact.

