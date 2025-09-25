China, the largest greenhouse gas transmitter, set its first objective of reducing absolute emissions. In a video at the United Nations on the United Nations in New York, President Xi Jinping announced that China was aimed at reducing emissions from 7 to 10% By 2035 compared to his peak.

This marks a major change in the climate policy of Chinas. Before, the emphasis was placed on reducing carbon intensity and the definition of cutting -edge chronologies. Although this commitment indicates progress, many experts think that it does not have the necessary ambition to achieve global objectives in the Paris Agreement.

A new era in the climate policy of Chinas

XIS hires is the first objective of reducing absolute emissions from Chinas. It targets all greenhouse gases and economic sectors, going beyond previous commitments which focused only on the intensity of carbon.

In addition to the drop of 710 percent, Beijing promised:

Increase the share of non -fossil fuels to more than 30% of total energy consumption by 2035.

Expand the ability of wind and solar energy to 3,600 gigawatts, out of six times 2020.

Strengthen its national exchange of emissions to support discounts.

As indicated by the first daily newspaper, Morning post in southern ChinaXI called this change a sign of time, declaring: The green and low -energy transition and development is the trend of our time.

However, climate defenders quickly underlined the gaps. Yao ZHE, a global political advisor to East Greenpeace Asia, noted that to respect the limit of 1.5 ° C Paris agreements, China must reduce emissions by at least 30% by 2035. Some studies suggest that reductions of more than 50% are necessary.

Between prudence and flexibility

The Chinese choice of a conservative target is strategic. Experts claim that the drop of 710 percent reflects the Bekins. The desire to maintain the flexibility of economic growth and energy security.

XI also suggested that commitment could be exceeded, calling it a floor, not a ceiling. This means that stronger reductions could occur according to the evolution of national and international conditions.

Signs of a peak: Chinas programs show an early decline

Recent data suggest that Chinas emissions may have reached a peak. From March 2024 to March 2025, emissions from the energy sector fell by around 2% due to record renewable capacity and the reduction in coal use.

In the first half of 2025, overall CO emissions fell by around 1%. Solar installations reach record heights and wind energy capacity has jumped. The consumption of power in power dropped by 3% during this period.

However, contradictions remain. The emissions of coal -based chemicals and synthetic fuels increase, undergoing progress. In addition, 2024 has seen the largest number of new coal electricity permits in a decade, showing that provincial governments still depend on the short -term needs.

Chinas greenhouse gas emissions were around 15.8 Gigatonnes of CO equivalent in 2024, near record levels. Analysts soon expect a tray, followed by gradual decreases, but only if the plan next five years prioritizes rapid decarbonization.

Record clean energy push

Despite the modest target, Chinese clean energy growth is remarkable. Depending on the embers China Energy Transition Review 2025The country has invested $ 625 billion in renewable energies in 2024, exceeding Europe and North America combined.

The key steps include:

The wind and solar capacity exceeded 1,200 gigawatts by 2024, reaching the target six years earlier.

Investment in national energy projects, such as wind and offshore grid improvements, increased 22% in annual shift in the first half of 2025.

New energy storage technologies experienced a 69% increase in deployment.

A national energy market should be launched at the end of 2025, allowing inter-regional exchanges and greater participation in renewable energies.

The renewable pipeline of Chinas now exceeds 1 terawatt, more than double the total capacity of the EU. The speed and scale of this growth are unmatched worldwide.

Over the past 15 years, China has transformed its industrial strength into a force majeure for global decarbonization. No other country can produce energy technologies on this scale, reshaping the world markets.

Now let's go to this year, NEA date Witches that in February 2025, China has a total cumulative electrical capacity of 3,402 GW. It is an increase of 14.5% in annual shift.

Global climate stage: XIS GLED shakes the spotlight

The XIS announcement comes as global climate policy reaches a crucial point. Higher media reports Indicate that nations must update their 2035 climatic plans under the Paris Agreement in front of COP30 in Brazil. As the largest transmitter, Chinese targets will greatly influence the limits of global warming.

While Beijing has chosen a prudent target, the European Union moves aggressively. The EU plans to reduce emissions from 66 to 72% by 2035, much more ambitious than the China promise. The block is finalizing its plan this year as part of its objective of Net Zero by 2050.

India has not yet proposed a target to reduce absolute emissions, rather focusing on reducing carbon intensity and strengthening the use of non -fossil fuel.

The United States fell under President Trump, who called climate efforts The biggest stupid work. This gap in climate leadership is an XI seems eager to fill. He criticized the countries resisting climate action, urging the international objective.

The president of the Brazils, Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, praised the plan of Chinas, declaring that Beijing progresses much more in its energy transition than critics do not think so.

Chinas Climate Path: ambition or hesitation?

Critics argue that Chinas' pledge is below what is necessary. However, even a drop of 710% means a significant reduction in absolute terms. For China, this could mean hundreds of millions of tonnes of emissions avoided by 2035.

This commitment shows a structural change. China goes from intensity objectives relating to an absolute ceiling. This is necessary under the Paris Agreement for countries that have peaked their programs. This change makes it more difficult to rely on efficiency gains while emissions increase.

The 710 percent Chinese emissions reduced by 2035 are historic but disappointing. It marks a first step towards reducing emissions from the largest source of greenhouse gas in the world, but does not respond to scientific requests to continue to warm up below 1.5 ° C.

The country's own energy growth is unequaled. It reshapes the world supply chains and the reduction in costs. With renewable record investments and rapid electrification, Beijing acts both as a cautious climate player and a leader in the green transition.

Nevertheless, if China deepens its ambition in the coming years will be crucial for the climate future of the world.