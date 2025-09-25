What Morgan McSweeney did in The Shadows is in terms of Starmer's workforce

One of the most unhealthy recent developments in British policy was the emergence of the operator behind the scenes.

Tony Blairs Eminence Grise was Peter Mandelson. Boris Johnson used Dominic Cummings – Who then sought to destroy his post as Prime Minister.

With Keir Starmer, we have Morgan McSweeney, the Downing Street Downing Staff.

Only three weeks ago, few voters knew a lot about McSweeney. Now he has been transported out of the shade. It is not only a ugly and public show. It reveals the truth about the sordid policy system that poisons public life in Great Britain today.

The political crisis began with the scandal On links between Peter Mandelson and the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. McSweeney had pushed For Mandelson, whom he considers his mentor, to be appointed ambassador of Washington.

New Mee Newsletter: Dispatch of Jerusalem Register to get the latest ideas and analysis on



Details disclosed a Angry personal exchange Between the Prime Minister and his main advisor. Starmer would have shouted in McSweeney: “You are supposed to protect me from things like this.

Almost immediately, the embarrassment of the departure of Mandelsons was aggravated by a second blow to McSweneys Downing Street Machine.

Paul Ovenden, director of political strategy and a close ally, resigned After emerging that he was the author of offensive and sexual SMS on Diane Abbott, the first black woman in Great Britain.

Ovenden's departure was forced by a revelation in a future book by investigative journalist Paul Holden entitled Fraud: Keir Starmer, Morgan Mcsweeney and the British democrac crisisy.

And now comes the third and far the most dangerous development.

Secret and illegal

Holdens Book will contain allegations of irregularities concerning what he calls “an illegal secret fund” and more than 700,000 hidden donations to a reflection group led by McSweeney.

These revelations are potentially dangerous for McSweeney. Much more important, they can have a viscerative impact on Starmer himself.

“ Enter '': the intrigue involving a pro-Israeli Irishman who helped Keir Starmer to power Learn more

Indeed Work togetherwas to overeat the Starmers path to Downing Street.

Once Starmer was installed at n ° 10, he rewarded McSweeney by making him Downing Street Chief of Staff.

The Conservative Party is now advertisement This new proof has been revealed which raises the question of whether a criminal offense has been committed.

In a Letter to the Electoral CommissionConservative president Kevin Hollinrake makes the devastating allegation according to which the funds were used by the Labor Party in a sustained political campaign to bring down Jeremy Corbyn and ensure the election of Keir Starmer as head of the Labor Party.

This is particularly important because the official files show that Starmer has not declared any support of the group in the official register of the municipalities.

Under the municipalities code of ConductMEPs are required to declare support for a value of more than 1,500 designed to help their “candidacy during an election for a parliamentary or non -parliamentary office”.

To put the charges made in simple English, the Conservatives are in force accusing MCSWEENEY of the organization of a secret melting snow fund to launch Starmer in Downing Street.

Wednesday, the minister of the cabinet Pat McFadden rejected The Tory affirms the reprehensible acts of McSweeney. He declared on the BBC TODAY program that “the electoral commission had examined this. They said that there was nothing to add here. They are the people responsible for monitoring the rules concerning the declarations to the nations … and they examined that too far, I think that 2021.”

McSweeney and Starmer have many questions to answer.

Until now, rue Downing refuses to answer questions about McSweeneys at work together, while Starmer A full confidence in his chief of staff.

It remains to be seen whether this confidence can survive the publication of upcoming Holdens. Until now, an unnoticed aspect of this case should particularly disturb rue Downing.

Serious and dangerous work

Holden is the antithesis of the journalist of the lobby who clears his back which generally flourishes in Westminster.

His expertise is an investigation into corruption. For example, he worked directly with the Zondo Commission On the capture of the state in South Africa to help its surveys on the money laundering regimes used to hide the theft of public funds in this country.

Holden's book illustrates Starmers Careen from the honorable left to the racist right of British politics – and place McSweeney at the heart of this trip

It is a meticulous work, exceptionally serious and sometimes dangerous: real journalism as opposed to the customer's relationships which often goes to Westminster.

Holden pursues a type of journalism that requires extraordinary dedication, courage and expertise. It should scare McSweeney and Starmer.

They are used to journalists looking for access that can be exhausted with a first -page gift scoop or a calm word with their boss. There was a reason why McSweeney placed himself next to Rupert Murdoch at the state banquet for Donald Trump.

Holden cannot be bought. He cannot be welded. It cannot be intimidated.

I read his book in evidence, and it is different from any other political book that I read. He illustrates the Honorable Left Starmers in the Racist British politics – and McSweeney's place at the heart of this trip.

It is important to remember that McSweeney – like Mandelson and Cummings before him – has made terrible damage to our public life.

The specialty of their type of watershed fixer is the maneuver, calculation and pursuit of power for powers. I cannot detect any sense of public public public moral purpose in McSweeney.

He has no generous vision of the moral goal whose work represents. McSweenn's dark analysis is certainly hidden behind a hideous starmers reversion to the racist policy Enoch Powell, turning on the minorities with talk of a “island of foreigners”.

A shocking judgment error

Indeed, the MCSweeney / Starmer project can only succeed in attacking divisions and creating new ones. This is the path that McSweeney and Starmer have chosen to secure energy.

It would be bad for me to break the confidences on the additional revelations that will emerge from the detailed book of Holdens.

Starmer would not be found in the current quagmire if he had kept the Baroness Gray and moved away from McSweeney

But it is fair to say that it illustrates how a little clique of Blairite captured the Labor Party by unscrupulous and despicable means.

Blurb editors promise stories about pirated emails, anonymous smear, dubious files, cynical seams and stunning hypocrisy.

I wish Holden, because his book exposes the uncompromising gang that governs contemporary Britain.

A figure that will monitor developments with personal interest is the chief of staff filed with Downing Street Sue Gray. The Baroness Gray has been a highly respected official for many years. In particular, it was known for its integrity and old -fashioned respect for regular procedures.

These qualities have earned the admiration of her starmer, so much so that she was her first choice as chief of staff after having become Prime Minister in July of last year.

He followed a brief and unilateral power struggle. After a press campaign against her, characterized by vicious leaks apparently from the interior of Downing Street, the Baroness Gray was forced to go out. McSweeney has taken its place.

How the Prime Minister will regret this decision!

Baroness Gray would never have allowed Mandelson to go to Washington. She would never have tolerated the Slapdash approach to finance labor.

Starmer would not be found in the current quagmire if he had kept the Baroness Gray and moved away from McSweeney.

The Prime Minister pays a high price for his error in shocking judgment.

The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of the eye of the Middle East.