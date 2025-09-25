



The administration of American president Donald Trump said that he will work to prevent Israel from being prohibited from the 2026 World Cup.

The participation of Israel in world football was questioned last week, the United Nations calling for FIFA and UEFA, the respective and European football directors, to suspend the nation of their competitions.

A spokesperson for the State Department declared at Athletic: we will work absolutely to fully stop any effort to try to ban the national football team of the Israel of the World Cup.

The national teams and clubs of Israels continued to participate in the FIFA and UEFA competitions throughout the conflict in Gaza, which began with the attack on Hamas against Israel in October 2023. Israel is in the midst of its World Cup qualification campaign in 2026 and is third in his five-year group while he is offered to reach the next summer tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The draw for the World Cup will be carried out in Washington DC on December 5.

It is not clear if US officials have already pressure UEFA or FIFA so as not to prohibit Israel. When asked athletics to clarify, the spokesperson for the State Department refused to comment more.

The United Nations Declaration Tuesday called on the suspension of Israel on international competition on Tuesday because of what it described as a genocide of deployment in Gaza, an allegation that Israel refuses.

UEFA competition matches have not taken place in Israel since the 2023 attacks, in which 1,100 people were killed and around 250 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

According to local local health officials.

The United Kingdom, Canada and Australia confirmed on Sunday that they officially recognized the Palestinian state a decision with which President Trump said he did not agree. France announced on Monday its recognition of the state of Palestine.

What does the UN say?

On Tuesday, four members of independent experts from the United Nations Human Rights Council who are not employed by the UN or a government called FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel of international football in response to the conflict in Gaza.

Human rights experts published their declaration following an investigation into alleged humanitarian law violations and human rights during the War of Israel-Gaza. The United Nations Commission of Inquiry concluded that Israeli authorities and Israeli security forces have the genocidal intention of destroying, in whole or in part, the Palestinians in the Gaza band crimes under international law.

The Ministry of Israel Foreign Affairs told BBC earlier this month that it had rejected the report and described it as distorted and false.

The report was published on September 16 and human rights experts published a statement on Tuesday, arguing that sports bodies should not look at serious human rights violations, especially when their platforms are used to normalize injustices.

The Israeli Men team before their match of 424 in 424 in 424 against Iceland (David Balogh UEFA / UEFA via Getty Images)

We are clear that the boycott must be addressed to the State of Israel and not to individual players, they said. We have always argued that individuals cannot bear the consequences of the decisions that their government is taking, there should therefore not be discrimination or sanctions against individual actors because of their origin or their nationality.

The national teams representing states which commit massive human rights violations can and must be suspended, as has happened in the past (Russia is currently prohibited from world football due to the current war in Ukraine).

We urge FIFA to stop legitimizing the situation resulting from Israel an illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territory. There is a legal and moral imperative to take all possible measures to end the Gaza genocide now.

Wednesday, when it was approached by athletics concerning the United Nations Declaration, FIFA and UEFA refused to comment.

Has the problem been raised before?

In April 2024, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) asked the FIFA to suspend Israel of the competition in a submission made before the 74th Fifas annual congress.

The president of the PFA, Jibril Réjoub, maintained himself at the Congress, calling on FIFA to stand on the right side of history and to ask if FIFA considers certain wars as more important than others and certain victims of being more important. A spokesperson for Israel Football Association (IFA) had described the attempt to suspend the country as a cynical and shameless decision.

FIFA did not suspend Israel but opened two investigations on alleged violations of its statutes by Israeli teams and football authorities. The first consisted of whether teams of Israeli colonies in the West Bank participate in Israeli national competitions represent a violation of FIFA statutes, and the second investigations investigated the discrimination of IFA. The PFA accused FIFA of not having given clarity or regular procedure without yet a conclusion to the surveys.

The PFA again called for Israel suspension at the 75th FIFA congress in May. Our problem, unfortunately, is stuck in a highly politicized bureaucratic detention model, said Susan Shalabi, vice-president of the PFA.

In September, an IFA spokesperson said it was surprised that Israel had not yet been suspended from international football.

I am surprised were still one of international tournaments. In many aspects, this is a miracle, told Shlomi Barzel, head of the IFAS public relations department, the globes told Israeli newspapers. The miracle can be explained by the action on our part and a lot of tolerance on the part of FIFA and UEFA, but historically, the countries have been suspended for much less than that.

Why is UEFA involved?

Israel has been a member of the European Confederation UEFA since 1994.

Israel was a founding member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and won the 1964 Asian Cup. They were then excluded from AFC competitions in 1974 after a vote after a certain number of teams refused to play against them.

Israel is now participating in the European World Cup qualification section. Although he never qualified for the European championship, the continental UEFA competition works every four years, she reached the play-offs for Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

The national Israeli teams also participate in UEFA club competitions, with Maccabi Tel Aviv in competition in the league phase of this Europa League seasons.

UEFA confirmed in October 2024 that no match would take place in Israel until further notice in response to the War of Israel-Gaza. The national team and the club teams played home games from the UEFA competition elsewhere, especially in Hungary, Cyprus and Poland.

UEFAS 55 member associations meet today (Thursday) during a regular rally, although the question of the participation of Israel is not on the agenda. The next UEFAS meeting of its executive committee for 20 people, the main decision -making organization for organizations, is scheduled for December 3, but President Aleksander Ceferin could call a earlier than that. Slovenia, hence the Ceferin is that, said sanctions against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

Israel should play Norway and Italy during the World Cup qualifiers next month. Norway has already declared that it would donate the product of the game to doctors without charity working in Gaza.

What about Russia?

Comparisons have been made between the situations of Russia and Israel, the former Manchester United player and the French international Eric Cantona describing it as a double standard so that Israel remains a part of international football, via the telegraph.

After Russia launched a large -scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, FIFA suspended it from participating in international matches on February 28.

Fans of the Greek side Pak held the Palestinian flags when their team played the Israeli Maccabi club Tel Aviv in the Europa League (Sakis Mitroleidis / AFP Thursday) Thursday)

The Russias Mens team was to play Poland during a World Cup dam match in March 2022, the winner was to face Sweden or the Czech Republic. The three teams said they would refuse to play against a Russian team. He was later confirmed that Russia would not participate in the European Women's Championship in 2022.

Russian clubs were also suspended from European competition by UEFA.

UEFA and FIFA announced plans in September 2023 to allow teams under 17 to participate in their competitions. However, UEFA went back in October.

What would a ban covered?

If Israel was prohibited by FIFA and UEFA, this would prevent the national team from participating in competitions organized by the two guiding bodies.

Internationally, this would cover the World Cup, with the iteration of men in 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Israel is part of a qualification group alongside Norway, Italy, Estonia and Moldova, and has played five of the eight qualification games. Israel is in third position, at the level of the points with Italy. The best team of each UEFA group is automatically qualified for the World Cup, while the second place team goes to a round in the playoffs.

The ban would also include the World Cup for women a competition for which Israel has never been qualified. The European draw for the 2027 World Cup takes place in November.

A ban would also include UEFA international competitions: the European Championships and Nations for men and women.

At the club level, this would cover the Champions League for Men and Women, the Europa League and the conference league. Maccabi Tel Aviv is the only Israeli team that participates in the three competitions this season. Maccabi Tel Aviv is in the Europa League and should play GNK Dinamo, Midtjylland, Aston Villa, Lyon, Stuttgart, Freiburg and Bologna during the league phase.

Additional reports: Matt Slater

(Top photo of Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House in April, Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6658687/2025/09/25/israel-fifa-ban-trump-uefa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos