



European Union of broadcasting to vote in November on the future of Israel at Eurovision Members of the European Union of Broadcasting should have a vote in early November to decide whether Israel should be authorized to participate in the 2026 Eurovision, which should be held in Vienna, because a growing choir of countries calls for the Jewish state to expel due to the current war in Gaza. A letter sent today by the EBU to its members, published for the first time by the Austrian newspaper of Krone, notes an “diversity of unprecedented points of view” on the theme of the participation of Israel, after the vice-president of the EBU, Petr Dvorak, had discussions on the issue with the members of members in the last two months. Following these discussions, the EBU “admitted that it would not be possible to reach a consensual position on Kan's participation,” said the letter. Since he “never faced a situation of division like this before”, the letter continues, the members of the board of directors of the EBU “agreed that this question deserved a broader democratic basis for a decision, by which all the members should receive a voice”, programming such a vote for the beginning of November, before a deadline of December for the countries in order to determine their participation. In response, the public broadcaster Kan of Israel issues a declaration expressing “the hope that the Eurovision Song competition will continue to maintain its cultural and apolitical character”. He notes that the competition was “a symbol of unity, solidarity and communion” and warns that the start of Israel of the competition “could be a step with large -scale implications”, without developing. Kan stresses that Ubu's rules “clearly indicate that extraordinary decisions of this type require a majority of less than 75% of participants in the General Assembly.” Questioned at the time of Israel if a supermajority of his 68 members would be required to leave Israel from the competition, the UBU confirmed an online vote scheduled for the beginning of November, but said that he had “nothing more to add at that time”. Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Iceland have all declared that they would abandon the Eurovision of next year if Israel is authorized to compete, and a number of other countries have threatened to follow. France, Germany, Austria and Australia have rejected boycott calls.

