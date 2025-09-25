Chinese President Xi Jinping said the world should remain focused on delivery of climatic objectives and NDC despite the American opposition when he announced the new target of China to reduce emissions by 7 to 10% by 2035.

“China will reduce, by 2035, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the economy level from 7% to 10% compared to peak levels, striving to do better,” said XI on Wednesday at the top of the United Nations climate in New York.

China is the largest carbon polluting nation, followed by the United States.

XI said that China will increase the share of non -fossil fuels in total energy consumption to more than 30%, will expand the installed wind and solar energy capacity to more than six times the levels of 2020, increase the total volume of forest stocks to more than 24 billion cubic meters and making new energy vehicles the dominant current in the sales of new vehicles.

“The green and low carbon transition is the trend of the time. Although an country acts against it, the international community should remain focused on the right direction,” said Xi, without directly named the United States.

Live events



He said that the global community should also “remain unwavering with confidence, tireless in the actions and implacable in intensity, and put pressure for the formulation and delivery on the NDC (contributions determined at the national level) with a view to providing more positive energy to cooperation on global climate governance.” XI comments followed US President Donald AssetUNGA's address to Unga two days ago, during which he criticized climate change, calling him the “greatest con-work ever perpetrated on the world”, and refuted the use of renewable energy. “The entire globalist concept, asking the successful industrialized nations to inflict pain and radically disturb all their societies, must be rejected completely and completely,” said Trump.

Shortly after his coming to power for his second term in January, Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, leaving global efforts to combat the negative effects of climate change in flow.

XI’s latest commitment to reduce carbon emissions and its criticism from the United States was considered an attempt at Beijing to grasp the management of the countries of the world of world, which are struggling to deteriorate the effects of climate change.

For its part, China invests massively in friendly climate technologies, in particular by accelerating hydroelectricity by building the largest world dam in Tibet on Brahmapoutre which aims to produce 300 billion kWh of electricity each year, in addition to expansion of solar and wind energy supported by a massive promotion of electronic vehicles and AI techniques.

The latest commitment in China's emission presents itself to a previous promise to culminate its carbon emissions by 2030 – a goal that seems to be on the right track according to the own statistics of China.

The country also aims to be carbon neutral by 2060, which covers various greenhouse gases, not just carbon dioxide, the Morning Post of Hong Kong reported.

China remains the world's largest polluter and is responsible for 30% of global emissions. However, the latest climate plans aim to promote and adopt clean and renewable energy production, according to the post.

The country has also invested in the climate and new projects related to energy in Southeast Asia, South America and Africa, with the new objective of reducing XI emissions receiving recognition of other major countries in these regions.

In his address, XI called to assume responsibilities. “Equity and equity should be confirmed and the right to development of fully respected developing countries,” he said.

The global green transition should be used to narrow rather than expanding the North-South gap. Countries must honor the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, by which the developed countries should take the lead in the fulfillment of emissions reduction obligations and provide financial support more to developing countries, he added.

As a reliable and reliable source of information AddAs a reliable and reliable source of information

He also said that the international coordination of technologies and green industries should be reinforced to respond to the deficit in green production capacity and ensure the free movement of quality green products worldwide, so that the advantages of green development can reach all corners of the world.