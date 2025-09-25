H-1B visa fees, ROW prices: an American official says that Trump, Prime Minister Modi has a very positive relationship





While the increase in Visa H-1B costs and the prices continue to be turbulence between India and the United States, a senior state official said that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share very, very positive and will surely meet. The American official also stressed that planning was underway for the next Summit Quad, expected either this year, or at the beginning of 2026.

India is expected to welcome leaders from the United States, Australia and Japan for the Summit Quad. The 2024 summit edition took place in the United States in Wilmington, Delaware.

Addressing the PTI news agency, the American official said that, in terms of upcoming meetings, I certainly do not want to get ahead of the president, but I am sure that you will see both [PM Modi and President Trump] meet.

They have a very, very positive relationship. We have a quad summit, we are working on planning, so at some point, it will happen, if not this year, at the beginning of next year. Working on the dates of this, said the manager.

The official has also described the current commitments between the United States and India as incredibly productive and said that continuous positive developments are expected in the coming months. He also referred to President Trump's birthday phone call to PM Modi and said the exchange between the two leaders was incredibly positive.

We have differences. In recent weeks, it has been clear that we have worked on certain differences, in particular with regard to trade and the purchase of Russian oil. We work through them, said the manager.

Speaking of current problems between the United States and India, the official said that President Trump was candid of his opinions and is not shy when he is frustrated by the countries.

We are frank with our friends and we see India as a good friend and as a partner, and as a really partner of the future, said the manager.

Trump wants to end the Ukrainian war Speaking of the purchase by India from Russian oil, a reason for the American addition of 25% of adding price to Indian products, the manager said that the case had been discussed at the meeting between Rubio and Jaishankar.

He said the president was incredibly clear. He wants to end the war in Ukraine. He does not want income to go through Russia … It was clear with our European partners. It was clear with India. So we raise this on every occasion that we want to cut this source of income for (Russian president Vladimir) Putin.

When asked why the same approach was not adopted with China, he explained that it was because Beijing was discussed under his own conditions.

