Donald Trump continues to find new ways to shock the world





Donald Trump just can't be silent. Anyone who has followed the last decade of American public life knows it too well. And yet he always manages to amaze. When he spoke to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday it took less than ten minutes in Trump to reach his personal grievances with the international organization, which dates back at least a quarter of a century, starting with its supposed refusal, in 2001, to grant it a contract to redevelop its headquarters. They decided to go to another direction, which was much more expensive at the time, which produced a much lower product, said Trump. He said he had promised the UN mahogany walls and marble floors and that he had in place was a cheap terrazzan floor covering and huge cost exceedations. And I realized that they did not know what they were doing with regard to the construction.

The reason for which Trump was unleashed on the floors of some to which he was crazy about the welcome he had received when entering the building to make his speech. The Escalator transmitted him and Melania Trump in the main floor had stopped, forcing them to walk on a floor, only to find that the teleplector did not work either and the president would have to read his old -fashioned address. These are the two things I got from the United Nations escalator and a bad telepromitative, he said. The next day, he called his experience in New York Triple Sabotage, adding to his list of complaints that the sound of his speech had been disabled in the meeting room itself. The people who did it should be arrested! He demanded on Wednesday in a social media position. It does not matter that an official declaration of the UN suggested that it was probably his own videographer of the White House which could have accidentally triggered the closure of the escalator. Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary of the White House, and Mike Waltz, prevail over the newly confirmed ambassador to the UN, demanded complete surveys on conspiracy theories according to which the president was so fast for floating firmation, as if necessary, that Donald Trump's personal complaints are now the official United States policy.

In one way or another, the state of the world seemed much more assured when it was the disjointed and uncniped speech of the deceased Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi who shocked the general assembly, rather than the uncripted discourse of the president of the Americas, who also exposed to his ratings of excessive approval, his personal genius for the call in the future to eliminate the crime in the District of Columbia, staff. They had a hat, the best-selling hat: Trump was right on everything, he said. And I'm not saying it in a defeated way, but it's true. I was right about everything. Imagine if he said it defeated.

The substance of the discourse was, in many ways, as shocking as its narcissistic surround sound: Trump denouncing a large part of the rest of the world for having bought the idea of ​​the modification of the climate of his greatest stupid work never perpetrated on the world, in my opinion and not to adopt close immigration. Your countries go to hell, he told other presidents and potential of the play; Indeed, it was this declaration that led to his meditation on the way he was always right on everything.

In his first mandate, Trump caused incredulous laughs when he took the desk to the UN to boast that, in less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost all the administrations in the history of our country. This time, after only a few months in power, Trump clearly indicated that he was planning to operationalize his boastful much more than he could or willing to return in 2018.

Take what he said about Venezuela. Everyone heard their rhetoric about pursuing the country's violent drug gangs. But now that Trump has ordered the American army to attack three different drug trafficking boats from Venezuela, an escalation of dubious legality, his threat to impress you with existence using the supreme power of the American army seems clearly different. Trump is not limited by his own party, or political advisers, nor even the Americas, the branches of the so-called co-elegal government; International law that he does not recognize has little chance.

And yet, there is still so much wishes for reflection on how to interpret Trump's words. Despite his clear indication, for years, that he would refuse to skew the United States too deep in the defense of Ukraine, for example, each hint of support he brings to the besieged country is welcomed as a major turning point in Russia. In his speech on Tuesday, he threatened Russia with a very high series of powerful prices on his energy industry if he did not agree to end the war. But it also reiterated its previous and neutralized position that it would be forward with such a measure only if the whole European Union, which has greatly reduced its energy dependence on Russia, but which continues to buy billions of dollars in oil and gas, would also join the prices. A total non-starter, in other words. A few hours later, it was treated as a new adult when Trump, emerging from an unexpected positive meeting with the Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelensky, published a long article on social media in which he seemed to approve the Ukraines, she could win the war militarily and warn that Putin and Russia are in large economic problems. The substantive frame, according to various reports, is that prevailing on the surprising rhetorical nature was, as always, of a strictly personal nature, motivated by his dive during the Russian leaders who postpone his numerous openings for a peace agreement.

