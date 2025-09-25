



Washington President (AP) Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he was the victim of three very sinister events during his stay at the United Nations on Tuesday and that the secret services will examine the problems.

The President attended the United Nations General Assembly, where he gave a discourse to exciting the institution for wasting its potential. He also criticized the American allies in Europe for their treatment for the Russian war in Ukraine and their acceptance of immigrants by telling the world leaders that their nations went to hell.

President Donald Trump responds to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the UN headquarters. (APPHOTE / Angelina Katsanis)

President Donald Trump responds to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the UN headquarters. (APPHOTE / Angelina Katsanis)

Learn more

On his website on social networks, Trump indicated that he was in a bit old to the UN due to a trio of misadventures he suggested was part of a conspiracy against him.

First of all, the escalator stopped with Trump and his entourage, an event that Trump absolutely called sabotage.

Stéphane Dujarric, the UN spokesman, said that a videographer from the American delegation who had run before Trump may have inadvertently triggered the stopping mechanism at the top of the escalator.

The people who did it should be arrested, said Trump on Truth Social.

Secondly, Trump said his tele -producer had made cold stone at darkness during his speech to the UN, the problem with this accusation is that the White House was responsible for the operating of the telepromoteur for the president, according to a UN official who spoke under the cover of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the problem.

Thirdly, Trump said that the sound had gone to the UN while he was talking and that people could only hear his comments if they had performers who were talking in the headphones. Trump said his wife Melania told her that she couldn't hear what he said.

It was not a coincidence, it was triple sabotage, said Trump, who is looking for an investigation into the issue.

Trump told the United Nations to save his security recordings concerning the Escalator stop because the secret services will be involved in the survey.

President Donald Trump, Center, and First Lady Melania Trump, up to the top right, climbed the escalator after stalling while he was heading for the general meeting room on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the UN headquarters. (AP photo / Stefan Jeremiah)

President Donald Trump, Center, and First Lady Melania Trump, up to the top right, climbed the escalator after stalling while he was heading for the general meeting room on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the UN headquarters. (AP photo / Stefan Jeremiah)

Learn more

It is not unusual for mechanical stairs to the UN to stop working, because staff and visitors know it very well. In recent months, UN offices in New York and Geneva have intermittently deactivated elevators and mechanical stairs in the context of stages to save money due to a liquidity crisis in the global body. This is partly due to the delays in funding from the United States, which is the best donor in the world organization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-un-sabotage-sinister-escalator-teleprompter-4ea2203722a9afabc991ac6626fff948 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos