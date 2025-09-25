The PPP competition is warmed up, with Romahurmuziy accused of using incentives and pressure to guarantee the candidacy of Agus Saparmanto.

The competition for the post of PPP president heralds in front of the X Muktamar. DPW-DPC votes are divided between Marono and Agus, while Romahurmuziy is accused of having exerted pressure.

Jakarta, Kompas before the congress of the X Congress of the United Development Party or PPP, President of the PPP Advisory Council, Muhammad Romahurmuziy, was accused of having approached the advice of provincial leadership and district with promises and even pressure to support the Minister of Commerce during the administration of President Joko Widodo, Regional voices are also divided between Agus and the acting president of the PPP, Muhamad Mardiono.

Two days before the X congress, which will be held at the Mercure Ancol hotel in Jakarta from September 27 to 29, 2025, the internal political temperature of the PPP increases. Two figures are in competition to lead the party symbolized by the Kabah, namely the interim president of PPP, Muhamad Mardiono and Agus Saparmanto, an external figure of the party.

The secretary of the PPP of the Central Java Regional Leadership Council (DPW), Suyono, when he was contacted by Jakarta on Thursday 25/9/2025), said that the support of the District Management Boards (DPC) in his region is divided, with some supporting Mardiono and others supporting Agus. He was reluctant to disclose the details of the DPCs. However, he stressed that the number of DPCs supporting each candidate in his region is almost balanced.

“The central java is divided into two, at least fifty out of a total of 35 DPC. Therefore, this card has been inactive for several days. We are inactive because if it is open, the card will be visible (for the enemy),” he said.

Nevertheless, Sonyo stressed that he personally prefers Mardiono on Agus. He even said that AGUS is a framework for the National Awakening Party (PKB).

“I defend Mr. Mardiono because of his sincerity in the development of the PPP in relation to the promotion of foreigners. Agus is of PKB, so he was only a minister for a year. The leader of the PPP must have a long assessment in the party; otherwise, that could collapse.”

When he was asked for financial incentives or pressures on the DPC, he simply replied: “Yes, that's how it is these days,” he said, laughing.

In addition, the president of the PPP of Central Papuan, Frenny Anouw, said that all those responsible for the six provinces of the Papuan region support Mardiono securely. However, she did not deny that there was indeed communications between the team of Agus and several DPC leaders.

“These people (DPC or DPW) who approach Mr. Agus, they only want to take the money, not give their votes. Here in (Papua), there are many former presidents (DPC) and new presidents (DPC).

Freny also stressed that AGUS is not a member of the PPP. “AGUS SUPARMANTO is not PPP, it comes from PKB. Therefore, it is impossible for us to choose a silhouette from the outside of the party,” she said.

Divided in two

Deputy Secretary General of the PPP, Rapih Herdiasyah, said the majority of provincial leadership councils (DPW) had decided to support Mardiono. “To date, 75% of DPW support Mr. Mardiono. This is the result of the regional work meeting with the district leadership councils (DPC), it is therefore a collective decision,” he said.

He considers that the declaration of several DPWs for Agus is full of complaints. In North Sulawesi, for example, the declaration was made without the president and the secretary of the DPW, involving only members of the board of directors who have no voting rights. In fact, he claims that the results of the Mukerwil in North Sulawesi are solidly in favor of Mardiono.

According to Rapih, a similar scheme occurred in Bengkulu, South Jakarta and Banten. He accused that this operation was carried out by Romahurmuziy and his associates who support Agus.

“Whether it is to hunt an objective for what purpose, Mas Rommy and his colleagues make a statement that seems to suggest that party leadership has voting rights,” he said.

In fact, to date, he continued, Romahurmuziy would be looking actively, even somewhat binding, putting pressure on the DPW and the DPC which have already supported Mardiono to create a new letter of support for Agus Saparmanto. “With flattery, with promises of something, including subtle threats,” said Rapih.

Rapih assesses that this approach has the potential to divide executives. All executives, he said, are opposed to each other because of the individual desires to promote someone to become the general president of the PPP.

“Consequently, we hope that all the administrators of the DPP, the DPW, the DPC and all the executives will supervise the Muktamar in a calm, without hatred and provocation. Let us grasp in the Muktamar for the future glory of the PPP,” he said.

Kompas asked Romahurmuziy the confirmation of these allegations. However, to date, Romahurmuziy has not responded.

Previously, Rommy revealed that one of the reasons to support Agus is his experience as Minister of the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia led by President Jokowi. AGUS held the post of Minister of the Trade during the period 2019-2020.

However, he rejected the question of President Jokowi's encouragement to include Agus in the candidacy for the presidency of the PPP. He said support for Agus is purely due to its proximity to the researchers affiliated to this party.

“There is absolutely no link (with Jokowi). Even now there are many ministers from the era of Pak Jokowi, and that does not necessarily imply a relationship. It is only the communication of Pak Agus as Santri with a Kiai, namely his relationship with Mbah Moen.

Failure of executives training

The political observer of Uin Syarif Hidayatullah, a Bakir Ihsan, assesses that the phenomenon of support for external personalities such as Agus is increasingly demonstrating a recruitment of leadership which does not reflect the integrity of a well -institutionalized party. Essentially, the president should be the best party manager to show that the PPP exists and is engaged in the development of executives.

“If the internal managers of the party are not appointed as the president of the party, this means that this party openly declares its failure. PPP highlights the failure of its development of executives as a party which nourishes simultaneously, and even exacerbates its own base,” he said.

Bakir then revealed the results of his thesis, which deals with PPP. He admitted that he had interviewed Hamzah Haz (former president of the PPP and vice-president of Indonesia), Lukman Hakim Saefuddin (former Minister of Religious Affairs), Zainut Tauhid (former vice-minister of religious affairs) and several executives at the branch level.

He found that the biggest problem of the PPP is the low consolidation of the parties; Central management only makes policies at the basis of basic questions but in an elitist manner. The elite is mired in the conflict, in particular corruption, which increasingly erodes the identity of the party as a religious party.

In addition, the loss of internal figures for the candidates of the general president indicates the death of the training of internal managers of the party, which has a long history of capital.

“I am very pessimistic that the PPP can increase if he has not been able to solve his own internal problems. His long journey and his experience as a political party have not been converted into an important asset for, at the very least, to feed and maintain the electoral base which is already available,” he said.