Andy Burnham is work Boris Johnson he cannot save the party

The replacement of Starmer by Burnham will not solve the work lacks fundamental management

Ambition is generally a good thing. Anyone who aspires to become a deputy must be motivated and focused on the election. I remember Betty Boothroyd, former speakers in the House of Commons, suggesting that the desire to become a deputy was like the filth under the nails of minors: it cannot be distant.

It is therefore not unusual that ambitious work politicians plot and complain to supplant Sir Keir Starmer. What is surprising is that they should be so blatant about these desires, because the mayor of the Grand Manchester Andy Burnham was, a few days before the Labor Party Conference.

Of course, I saw politicians being obvious of their ambitions over the years. I remember Theresa May appears on Disks of the desert island in 2014 then in a favorable article in Vogue, Describing his style. It looked like clear ground for leadership. He was worthy of Tardif, but no one could deny the ambition of steel behind her. His rivals were happy.

On the other hand, Boris Johnson has always been the master of denial not denial of any ambition. He grew up in a British upper class culture where she was not entirely acceptable to be too ambitious. Consequently, he became very good to hide his intense ambition, generally in a bonhomie and good humor coat.

It is more likely that I was reincarnated as an olive than to become Prime Minister, was one of these expressions of his desire not to appear too ambitious.

Burnham has chosen a more direct style. He is more in line with his character: to say, unpretentious, earth on earth. This is how the northern king should speak.

His interview seems to say: Starmer has no vision, he is too centered on London, if you want a new leader, I am your man. Burnham also referred to the Labor deputies who, according to him, urged him to defend the leader.

Despite his more direct and sincere approach, Burnham presents himself as Boris did for a large part of the 2010s as an alternative to their current leader.

In the case of Boriss, he saw himself, like many others, like the alternative, first to David Cameron and, secondly, to Theresa May. Although I admired his brilliance and skills as an activist, I cannot deny that Boriss King Over the Water Act was destabilizing and demoralizing for the deputies who wanted to maintain loyalty to the outgoing leader.

What gave Burnhams Ambition Away was the moment of this special intervention. It is not an accident that all of these speculations were caused by an interview, just a few days before the Labor Party Conference in Liverpool. Burnham, despite all his sincerity studied, can never convince us that it is a coincidence.

Likewise, it was during a conservative conference that the buzz around a potential offer from Boris Johnson for conservative management has always reached fever. During the conference itself, people were lining up for hours to hear the Messiah himself speak. Boris was attesting to the party's faithful for many years before he decisively won the party leadership in 2019.

I do not yet know what role Andy Burnham will play during this year's work conference, but assumes that he will play a leading role. He will go around, joyful activists, drink pints with festive pillars, share jokes and reminiscences. Andy is good in this area.

Curiously, I met Starmer and Burnham as a deputy and as a minister. I admit that I love them both, at a personal level.

I think that Andy is more a retail politician and will be more comfortable talking to activists in a bar in Liverpool than the Prime Minister. However, the bonhomie and the charm can be there, but replacing Starmer with Burnham will not solve the fundamental lack of steering or goal.

Kwasi Kwarteng is a former conservative deputy. He was chancellor between September and October 2022 under Liz Truss