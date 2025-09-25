Trump's UN Escalator's incident invites investigationsExBulletin





President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had to set up the escalator on Tuesday when they arrived for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images

President Trump lightens the “triple sabotage” of his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, demanding an investigation into consecutive accidents with a escalator, a telepromote and an audio system for which the UN blame the White House at least partially.

“A real shame took place at the United Nations yesterday, not one, not two, but three very sinister events!” Trump wrote in a social post on Wednesday. “It was not a coincidence, it was a triple sabotage at the UN. They should be ashamed of themselves, not surprising that the United Nations were unable to do the work they were put in existence to do.”

Trump visited the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday to speak to a room of world leaders. The problem started roughly when he walked on the escalator, just behind First Lady Melania Trump.

The escalator suddenly stopped a few seconds from their journey, leaving the couple briefly blocked. A video of the incident, which some call “escalatorgate”, shows them by going up the rest of the stairs while holding their hands.

Shortly after, when Trump took the podium to start his remarks, he observed that his telepromitator did not work. He said it didn't bother him, adding that “I can only say that anyone exploiting this telepromote is in great difficulty”, which made the crowd laugh.

Trump took a moment to tell and apparently laugh at the technical difficulties of the day.

“Everything I got from the United Nations was an escalator that stopped in the middle,” he said, adding that if the First Lady was not in such good shape, she would have fallen. “And then a telepromitor who did not work.”

Then, with the apparatus on the right track, Trump carried out a speech of almost an hour in which he called global warming a hoax, criticized Europe for his “unmountained immigration disaster” and accused the United Nations of “finance an assault against Western countries and their borders”.

Trump has long criticized the organization, withdrawing the United States from UNESCO and the United Nations Human Rights Council in his two terms. But he said at a meeting later on Tuesday with the UN secretary general Antnio Guterres that the United States is “behind the United Nations 100%”.

Subsequently, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he thought that his speech was “very well received” and that the dysfunctions of the tele -producer and the escalator “probably made the speech more interesting than it would have been.”

But his tone quickly changed. Trump was called the Escalator incident “sabotage absolutely” on Wednesday and called for managers.

“It's incredible that Melania and I did not fall forward on the lively edges of these steel steel steps, first face,” wrote Trump. “It is only that we each hold the handrail or, it would have been a disaster.”

Trump said the secret services were investigating and demanded that the UN open his own investigation. Wednesday evening, Guterres spokesperson, SPPHANE DUJARRIC, announced that the secretary general had ordered an in-depth investigation.

“He revealed that the UN was ready to cooperate in full transparency with the relevant American authorities on this subject to determine what caused the incidents mentioned by the United States,” he wrote.

Trump addresses a room of world leaders in the United Nations General Assembly, despite the fact that his televimmer does not work at the start. SOMODEVILLA chip / Getty images hide the legend

Toggle legend chip Somodvilla / Getty Images The UN says that an American videographer has probably accidentally frozen the escalator

Tuesday afternoon, the white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested in a tweet that the UN staff may intentionally stop the escalator while the president and the first lady rose there.

She shared a screenshot of a Sunday story in the British newspaper The Times: “To mark the arrival of Trump, the members of the UN staff joked by saying that they can turn off the mechanical stairs and the elevators and simply tell him that they lacked money, so he must climb the stairs.”

The UN is in an in-depth financial struggle, mainly due to the decisions of what was once its largest funder, the United States; The Trump administration has ceased to pay its part of the UN budget and interrupted funding for specific UN programs.

The Associated Press reported that UN offices in New York and Geneva have intermittently extinguished their mechanical stairs and elevators in economic measures.

In a rare decision, Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, sent a note to journalists on Tuesday to clarify what had happened. He said the most likely explanation is that a videographer of the American delegation accidentally stopped the escalator.

The videographer had been in advance on the first couple of the escalator, standing to film his arrival. Apparently, when the videographer reached the summit, he inadvertently triggered a safety characteristic designed to prevent people or objects from being caught in the gear, said Dujarric.

“A later survey, including reading the central processing unit of the machine, said that the escalator stopped after an integrated safety mechanism in the comb step was triggered at the top of the escalator,” he wrote.

The UN indicates that the American delegation is responsible for the exploitation of the president of the president and has returned questions to the White House.

In a statement at NPR, the White House said that its staff members were “prevented by UN staff” to set up the televimmer before Trump's speech, as promised, he was “tried to put the telepromote while the president spoke”.

Mike Waltz, the United States Ambassador freshly confirmed to the UN, tweeted Wednesday that the United States asked the UN Secretary General to share a “detailed explanation of the deep cause of the telepromatic failure, as well as immediate plans to implement robust preventive measures”.

He also demanded the complete results of the UN internal investigation into the dysfunction of the escalator, “including who or what made him stop and if it was intentional sabotage”.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump go up the escalator after blocked their way to the general meeting room. Stefan Jeremiah / AP Hide Legend

Top Stefan Jeremiah / AP but the White House alleys that the misadventures were not a coincidence

Trump administration officials continued to paint dysfunctions overlapping as part of a wider plot.

During an appearance of Tuesday evening on Fox News, Leavitt said that the problem was not limited to the escalator and the telepromitator, but that a journalist of a conservative point of sale had also noticed that “the audio inside the room was much lower and different for the President of the United States than the previous speaker”.

“When you put it all together, it doesn't look like a coincidence for me,” Leavitt continued. “And I know we have people, including the United States secret services, who study this to try to go to the bottom of this.”

Echoing calls from the sabotage administration, Fox News host, Jesse Watters, said in her program that “what we have to do is leave the UN or bomb”, comments he returned after the disagreement of his co-hosts. Such rhetoric has aroused concerns among the United Nations staff, especially in the heels of the announcement of the secret services that he had discovered a large network of devices capable of disturbing mobile phones near the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

NPR contacted the secret services to comment on its investigation into Tuesday events, but had not heard of publication.

In his article on Wednesday, Trump said that in addition to the problems of escalator and telepromote, he was told after his speech that the world leaders, “unless they use the earphones of the performers, could not hear anything.”

“The first person I saw at the end of the speech was Melania, who was sitting just in advance,” wrote Trump. “I said,” How did I do it? “And she said,” I couldn't hear a word you said. “”

But the UN says that there is a logistical and linguistic reason, Trump's speech may have seemed silent to those of the play.

The audio system has been designed to allow people at their headquarters to hear speeches translated into six different languages ​​through headphones, said a UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal processes.

Waltz, the United Nations Ambassador, described the “unacceptable and symptomatic incident series of a broken institution that has serious risk of security and security”.

“The United States will not tolerate threats from our security or our dignity during international forums,” Waltz wrote in his Tweet on Wednesday. “We expect rapid cooperation and decisive action.”

Michele Kelemen of NPR contributed the reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/09/25/nx-s1-5553272/trump-escalator-united-nations-investigation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos