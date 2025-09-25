Watch live: Day 2 of the United Nations General Assembly 2025

The United Nations (AP) China, the largest polluting nation in the world, have announced a new objective of fighting climate to reduce emissions from 7% to 10% by 2035.

On Wednesday, in a video address at the top of the high -level climate of the United Nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his colleagues leaders that the second world economy, which has long seen his carbon pollution rush, would finally reduce the emissions of gases which cause global warming and extreme weather conditions.

It came then that more than 100 world leaders came together to speak of an increased emergency and the need for stronger efforts to curb the spitting of the gas trapping heat.

With the main international climate negotiations in Brazil at 6 weeks, the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres summoned a special summit of leaders on Wednesday at the general assembly to focus on specific plans to limit the emissions of coal, oil and natural gas.

Xi is committed that China would increase its wind and solar energy six times compared to the levels of 2020, would make traditional pollution vehicles and essentially establish a climate adaptive society.

Europe then followed with a new less detailed climate change combat plan and not entirely official. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said that their infrastructure and their investment in renewable energies and that the carbon price has all increased and that their emissions have dropped by almost 40% since 1940.

Last week, the Member States agreed that their contribution determined at the national level would be between 66% and 72% and that they would officially submit their plan before the negotiations in November, she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the head of XI and the Brazils made barely veiled scales on the American president Donald Trumps the attacks one day earlier on renewable energies and the concept of climate change.

While some countries act against, the international community should remain focused on the right direction, “said Xi.

Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, who is organizing the next climate conference, said: “No one is immune to the effect of climate change. The borders will not stop droughts or storms, said Lula. Nature does not bow against bombs or warships. No country stands above another.

We can all lose because the denial of winning can really win, he concluded.

Guterres said science requires action. The law commands it. The economy obliges it. And people called him.

Here we must admit failure

Getting seems to be accelerating, said climatist Johan Rockstrom in a scientific briefing that started the summit. Here we must admit failure. The failure of the protection of peoples and nations against the unmanageable impacts of climate change induced by humans.

Were dangerously close to triggering a fundamental and irreversible change, said Rockstrom.

Under the Paris Climate 2015 Agreement, 195 Nations are supposed to submit new, stricter five -year plans on how to limit carbon emissions from the combustion of coal, petroleum and natural gas. Technically, the deadline took place in February and around 50 countries responsible for the quarter of the world's carbon emissions deposited theirs, notably Pakistan, Micronesia, Mongolia, Liberia and Vanuatu.

All these nations were submitted on Wednesday. UN officials have said that countries really need to make their plans by the end of the month so that the UN can calculate how the warming is on the right track if the nations do what they promise.

Before 2015, the world was on the path of 4 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees fahrenheit) of warming since pre-industrial times, but has now cut this at 2.6 degrees Celsius (4.7 degrees fahrenheit), said Guterres.

However, the Paris Agreement has set an objective of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees fahrenheit) since the middle of the 19th century and the world has already warned around 1.3 degrees Celsius (2,3 degrees fahrenheit) since.

Other nations weigh

President Kenyan, William Ruto, said on Wednesday that climate change was both the greatest threat and development opportunity in the face of Africa, good action making the difference between survival and devastation.

This week, the president of Brazil also announced the launch of the tropical forest forest facility (TFFF), a program of billions of dollars aimed at compensating for countries to keep the forests standing.

Jos Ral Mulino Quintero, the president of Panama, said that although his country is already one of the few to issue less carbon than it is absorbed with its forests, he promised that they would reduce their carbon emissions further by 2035.

We believe that we can always do another step for sustainability for future generations, said Quintero. He said Panama would restore nearly 250,000 acres (100,000 hectares) of critical ecosystems, including mangroves and watersheds, because nature is our first line of defense against climate change.