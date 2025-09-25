



Lahore: Pakistans imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he was deeply saddened by the murder of civilians in the bombing of the Tirah valley, saying that such actions will only eat terrorism.

Thirty people, including women and children, were killed on Monday in air strikes in Tirah Valley.

A local police officer, however, said that bombs manufacturing equipment stored in a complex managed by the Pakistani Taliban had exploded, killing militants and civilians.

I am deeply saddened by the loss of innocent children, women and ordinary civilians in the bombing of the Tirah valley, Khan said in an article on X.

Khan said he had repeatedly transmitted the message that military operations should not be carried out

In these areas, innocent lives should not be sacrificed under the pretext of collateral damage because such actions are only nourishing terrorism.

Unfortunately, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fell into the trap of military establishments on this subject, added Khan.

Khan, the 72-year-old chief boss of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, who has been in prison for more than two years in several cases, said that the example of Afghanistan was in front of everyone.

During our mandate (the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-insaf), Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told us that military operations increased terrorism that innocent are killed.

Before him, Hamid Karzai had told the Americans the same-that each time the operations are carried out, innocent lives are lost and 90% of the people affected finally align with the Taliban, simply to express their sorrow and their anger, he said.

Khan said his government had worked to improve relations with Afghanistan, which has also brought peace to tribal areas. But as soon as ASIM MUNRIEN became chief of the army, he tried to disturb this environment.

Behind the actions of munirs are two objectives-to make the PTI government in unpopular KP and please anti-taliban lobbies in the West to create a perception that AIM is fighting a war on terrorism, he said.

Khan also declared that Munir was traveling around the world, but if he really exercised wisdom, his first step should have been to go to Afghanistan and speak.

For lasting peace in tribal areas and in the region, it is essential that four stakeholders – the Afghan government, the Pakistanis

The Government and the Tribal and Afghan people – sit down and solve problems through dialogue. It is only then that the path of peace can be found and other losses for other losses, he said.

Regarding the conclusion of an agreement with the establishment, Khan said he was

On several occasions an agreement and said that if he left the country or remained silent, all cases against him would be withdrawn.

